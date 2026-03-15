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Will Redistricting Ever End?
Potentially. But I’d bet 5 dollars we’ll be talking about redistricting until the next official cycle in 2030.
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would have required New York to redraw the 11th Congressional District, which includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn. A state trial judge had found that the current district boundaries dilute the voting power of Black and Latino residents in violation of the state constitution, a decision that could have shifted the Republican-held seat toward Democrats.
Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and the GOP co-chair of the State Board of Elections appealed, arguing that the proposed redraw amounted to unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.
While New York officials and voter advocates said the dispute should be resolved in state courts first, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay that will remain in place as the case moves through the state appeals process, and potentially longer if the Court ultimately agrees to hear it.
The unsigned order drew dissent from three justices, who warned that intervening before a final state court ruling could invite more federal involvement in ongoing election disputes nationwide, particularly as states prepare for the 2026 election cycle. Read more here and here.