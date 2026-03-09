MARCH 9–PLAYLAND OPENS IN MAY

Hits: 57

PLAYLAND PARK SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN MAY

Meet us at the Dragon Coaster!

[Rye, NY] – The countdown is on! Playland Park is preparing to welcome guests back for another unforgettable summer filled with classic thrills, family fun and the unmistakable magic that has defined generations of Westchester memories. Visitors can once again soar above the shoreline on the iconic Gondola Wheel, take a spin on the historic Grand Carousel, and enjoy the timeless charm of Kiddyland rides – while savoring favorite park treats and new food offerings throughout the grounds.

• Preseason Opening Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17

• Grand Opening Saturday, May 23

This year marks Playland’s 98th season, and with it comes the highly anticipated return of the beloved Dragon Coaster. The reopening of this historic landmark signals a major milestone and underscores the County’s continued commitment to preserving and revitalizing one of Westchester’s most treasured attractions.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Playland is one of Westchester’s most cherished destinations and a place where many fond childhood memories are made. As we welcome the 2026 season, I’m excited for visitors to experience everything Playland has to offer, including rides and games, treats, and Friday night fireworks. It is sure to be a memorable summer for all. I’ll meet you at the Dragon Coaster!”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said: “Playland is synonymous with summer in Westchester and has been a source of pride for our community for nearly a century. Opening the park every year is special, but this year guests will experience the full Playland tradition they know and love.”

Fourth of July Fireworks will return this year, along with weekly Friday night fireworks thereafter.

Following Memorial Day Weekend from Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25, the park will follow a Wednesday through Sunday schedule for the remainder of the season, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The park will also be open Saturday and Sunday Sept. 12 and 13. The beach will open on a preseason basis beginning Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m., then will open on a full-summer schedule with the pool on Friday, June 26 and will be open daily, weather permitting, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The park’s full schedule and operating hours are available here. Parking is $15 per car and $20 on holidays, park admission is always free, and rider wristbands are available and listed on the website.

For group sales, please call: (914) 813-7021. Season pass information will be announced soon.

