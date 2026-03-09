MARCH 9–COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS: NEW 2026 CENSUS CHANGES COULD UNDERCOUNT, UNDERFUND COUNTY AID

Hits: 48

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON CENSUS TEST CHANGES THAT COULD UNDERCOUNT COMMUNITIES AND JEOPARDIZE FUNDING

“Westchester County has joined with leaders across the country in expressing concern about proposed changes to the 2026 Census Test. A fair and accurate census is essential to ensuring communities receive the representation and resources they deserve.

“Reducing the number of test sites and excluding areas with significant Hispanic populations raises serious concerns about the potential for an undercount, particularly in diverse communities like Westchester. An inaccurate count could have real consequences, affecting the distribution of federal funding and the ability of local governments to plan effectively for housing, transportation, education and public health.

“Westchester County is proud of its diversity, and every resident should be counted. We encourage federal partners to ensure the testing process reflects the full diversity of our nation so the 2030 Census can deliver the most accurate count possible.”