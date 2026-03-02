MARCH 2–WESTCHESTER COUNTY WEBSITE LAUNCHES TODAY

Hits: 70

WESTCHESTERCOUNTYNY.GOV

LAUNCHES TODAY

(White Plains, NY) – Starting today, March 2, Westchester County Government has officially transitioned its website domain from westchestergov.com to WestchesterCountyNY.gov reinforcing the County’s commitment to transparency, security and public trust.

The previous web address will automatically redirect to the new .gov site to ensure a seamless experience for residents, businesses and partners.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “This is about clarity, credibility and public confidence. When residents visit a .gov website, they know they are accessing official government information. Moving to WestchesterCountyNY.gov aligns us with federal standards and strengthens trust in how we communicate with the public. Our goal is simple: make it easier for people to know they are in the right place.”

What is Changing

The County’s official website address will now be WestchesterCountyNY.gov

The previous address, westchestergov.com, will redirect automatically

What is not Changing

County services and programs

Department pages and content

Online forms and resources

How residents access services

The online experience remains the same — only the web address is new.

The transition is part of a broader modernization effort to ensure the County’s digital presence reflects best practices in government communications and cybersecurity.

Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi said: “When the .com domain was originally selected decades ago, it was viewed as modern and forward-thinking. Today, however, it can create confusion about what is official government information. Additionally, there is also now a federal requirement that government entities use a .gov domain, and that mandate was a key driver behind the County’s recent rebranding efforts which removed the website address from our logo. Most importantly, while the address is changing, the content and services residents rely on every day remain exactly where they expect them to be.”

Westchester County Chief Information Officer Marguerite Beirne said: “Cybersecurity has been a top strategic priority of the Department of Information Technology for years. Transitioning to a secure, verified .gov domain further strengthens our digital infrastructure and ensures residents can confidently access trusted County information in an increasingly complex online environment.”