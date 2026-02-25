FEBRUARY 25–THE NEW CDC DIRECTOR’S CHALLENGE FROM MATT WILLIS YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST

I (Katelyn Jetelina) handed over the reins to Dr. Matt Willis today. For those of you who don’t know Matt, he’s served as a primary care physician, CDC epidemiologist, and public health officer for Marin County, where he guided the pandemic response. He writes the YLE California newsletter. Matt, take it away…

The federal government has appointed an interim director of the CDC, and it turns out to be the same person who leads the NIH: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. For now, one man sits atop the two most important scientific agencies responsible for our nation’s health.

It also happens to be the person I debated after the pandemic, about the pandemic. That experience shapes how I see this moment—and why I believe the real test of his leadership has already begun.

Jay’s ride from professor to NIH and CDC Director

A Stanford physician and economist, Jay became nationally known for co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD). That declaration and the response to it have defined his public identity and, in some ways, shaped the American pandemic experience.

The document was brief but explosive. In October 2020, its authors argued that the U.S. was mishandling Covid-19. Instead of broad restrictions, they proposed “focused protection”: isolate those at highest risk, especially older adults, while allowing widespread transmission among everyone else so herd immunity could develop through infection. In their view, lockdowns, mask mandates, and other measures were causing more harm than good.

But public health leaders’ tolerance for undermining pandemic control measures was low. I admit, it was low for me. The proposal was ethically, epidemiologically, and logistically challenging. At that time, the U.S. was losing more than 1,000 people a day, hospitals were strained, there was no vaccine, data were incomplete, and we were making decisions under extraordinary uncertainty.

But what followed became just as consequential as the declaration itself.

Jay was invited to the White House, and his idea and prominence spread. Over the months and years, Jay became a symbol of resistance to the public health establishment. He spoke frequently about the need for open scientific debate and the dangers of censorship. (Communications later revealed that former NIH Director Francis Collins wrote to Anthony Fauci that the declaration needed “swift and devastating published take down of its premises.”) Jay became a celebrity scientist for the political right, running on a platform of scientific free speech. He was invited to give many talks, as shown in the flyer below.

A flyer from a 2024 lecture. Does he still mean it?

The debate

Then I received a call in 2024: will you engage with Jay in a public conversation about public health authority?

It was Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging divides between red and blue America. I accepted. I later learned I was the sixth person asked to represent a public health perspective; the first five declined. This, in itself, says something. As much as we lament the divides, we also resist the conversations that might bridge them. The event was held in Kenosha, Wisconsin, symbolically between Chicago and Milwaukee, where the two parties were holding their national conventions.

Braver Angels Conference, June 2024. Still smiling after our debate.

When I met Jay in Kenosha, we had mutual connections and some basis for respectful conversation. During the pandemic, as a public health officer, I created a monthly meeting with a group of researchers close to Jay who questioned Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. While we didn’t always agree, I gained a perspective I wasn’t getting elsewhere. Ultimately, this helped me and this community balance the complex trade-offs between the physical, mental, and social harms wrapped up in pandemic response.

Coming out of the pandemic, I knew it was critical for me to learn from mistakes and listen to contrary views, so we could all do better next time. The goal of Braver Angels is to seek to understand, and not retreat into our echo chambers.

From Jay, I learned that he believed pandemic policies were harming communities and that those harms were being minimized. He felt his ideas were dismissed—labeled unscientific, treated as illegitimate, blacklisted. In his words, I heard the feelings of so many Americans who felt talked down to or excluded from decisions affecting their lives.

From me, I hope he heard that public health officials weren’t acting from a desire for control, but from the responsibility placed in us, while death rates climbed daily. I described the weight of pandemic policymaking, when at best it’s a choice between competing harms. Close schools or risk viral spread—you choose. Jay acknowledged that those were hard calls to make and that, as an academic at the time, he was glad he didn’t have to make them.

We disagreed a lot. But there’s nothing like sitting down with someone when the goal is to understand one another’s viewpoint to create connections you wouldn’t have imagined were possible.

One of the unexpected points of connection was personal. Both Jay and I had received personal attacks—not just critiques of our ideas, but threats. We had both seen our names dragged through social media, headlines, and commentaries. We talked about the toll that takes—on our wives and children, on the quiet spaces of private life. And we agreed that was no way to conduct civic dialogue.

In that exchange, something shifted. We didn’t change each other’s conclusions, but we did see one another as people rather than positions. If Americans are going to move beyond our divides in science—whether over vaccines, climate change, or anything else—it won’t be because one side defeats the other. It will be because we learn to disagree and debate without dehumanizing each other.

That shared belief is why this moment matters

A lot has changed since then. Jay now leads those federal institutions. He’s part of an administration that’s narrowing debate and transparency rather than expanding it:

Public comment at Health and Human Services has been largely removed.

Advisory boards like ACIP have been reconstituted wholesale without the standard engagement with scientists within the agency.

The top ultra-processed foods scientist was fired from NIH for refusing to bend his results to fit an agenda.

Long-standing medical evidence, like the routine childhood immunization schedule, has been replaced without explanation, new evidence, or open discussion.

Materials on issues such as climate change and health equity have been removed from federal websites.

Advisory processes have shifted in ways that limit independent review. Senior officials have departed or been dismissed amid concerns that scientific integrity was being subordinated to political alignment.

The irony is difficult to ignore: a scientist who rose to prominence by arguing that dissent was suppressed now oversees agencies that suppress dissent of a different kind.

This is Jay’s defining leadership test.

In Kenosha, Jay argued that open scientific dialogue is essential to democracy. He warned against reflexively labeling alternative views as misinformation. He insisted that debate strengthens institutions rather than weakens them.

Jay Bhattacharya now holds extraordinary authority. He has long argued for expanding the space for scientific disagreement and, in turn, increasing trust. The country will now see whether he expands that space for others, including those who disagree with him.

It is one thing to call for open dialogue when you feel excluded. It is another thing to protect it when you are in charge.

The standard Jay once demanded of public health now rests with him.

And the country will be watching.

Dr. Matt Willis is the author of Your Local Epidemiologist in California. A California native, he’s served as a primary care physician, CDC epidemiologist, and public health officer for Marin County, where he guided the pandemic response. Subscribe to his newsletter— YLE California— here.

