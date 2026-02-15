FEBRUARY 15– PRESIDENTS DAY HOLIDAY TOMORROW

Hits: 48

In observance of Presidents’ Day, all City offices will be closed on Monday, February 16 and there will be no garbage pick-up.

In addition, the Gedney Yard Recycling Facility will be closed.

There will be no paper recycling this week.

Paper recycling will resume on Wednesday, February 25.

If you live on a Monday-Thursday garbage collection route, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday and Thursday.

If you live on a Tuesday-Friday garbage collection route, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday and Friday.

Mixed recycling will be picked up as usual. Once again, there will be no paper pick up this week.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our city clean.