FEBRUARY 7 1:10 EST– PROPOSAL TO SELL WINE IN GROCERIES– THE REAL OUTCOME

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. FEBRUARY 7, 2026

Dear Editor:

We have heard about efforts to add wine in grocery stores in New York for years.

A newweffort is currently circulating in the state legislature and via social media, includling a petition asking consumers to support it. Among the arguments is convenience and one-stop shopping.

However, the whole story is not being told. And consumers will suffer.

As a small independent wine and spirits retailer, I own and run my store. I personally interact with my customers who are also my neighbors. I strive to find unique small production wines and spirits you don’t see everywhere. I also offer tasting events for my customers and charitable fundraisers for our schools and organizations.

A big box store or grocery chains with 100,000 square feet will buy large brands that produce enough to supply all their stores. That great wine you get from me that only makes 300 cases a year, will be lost, and you will be stuck with only the large mass produced items. Go to Florida to a Publix and you will see what I mean.

The fact is independent retailers are struggling more than ever. Post-COVID, there has been a huge drop nationwide in alcohol consumption.

The NY State Liquor Authority has such tight restrictions on us as to what we can sell that simply offering other items is not an option. Nor do we have the square footage to even consider any other products to sell. Allowing grocery stores to sell wine will be a nail in the coffin for many small retailers—many of whom are located next to or near supermarkets.

We will simply not be able to handle the additional loss of sales and be forced to close. This will put thousands out of work, including many in the wholesale business selling smaller production items. And customers will lose their neighborhood wine and liquor shops, forcing them to go to a large grocery store for a mediocre selection of wine.

And forget about buying hard alcohol, like vodka, tequila, bourbon, etc. This proposed bill is only for wine. Where will consumers be able to buy spirits once we are out of business? Suddenly the convenience factor is lost and the consumer suffers.

We ask that you contact your state representatives and tell them you do not want to lose your neighbors to big grocery stores, who are already doing tens of million dollars in business, and support your local independent, family-owned wine and spirits retailers.

Thank you, Stuart Levine,

Owner-Operator,

LeVino Wine Merchants, White Plains NY

(REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION)