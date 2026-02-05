FEBRUARY 5–5:30 PM BULLETIN: COUNCILMAN RICHARD PAYNE RESIGNS

Hits: 50

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER By John F. Bailey February 5, 2026:

Councilman Richard Payne has resigned from the Common Council WPCNR has confirmed.

The resignation was announced January 20, effective February 2 at the Monday monthly Common Council.

This means that another replacement Councilmember must be named and appointed to the Common Council to replace Mr. Payne.

Valarie Simmons was appointed Councilmember Monday evening and confirmed. Ms. Simmoms is required to run in a Special Election in November and win that election to complete the term she began Monday night after being sworn in.

The interim councilmember (whomever they may be) who is appointed to replace Mr. Payne, would also have to face official reelection in that same Special Election Councilwoman Simmons will be in.

This means there may be a four-person contest for the Simmons and Payne replacement (to be named) in November.

Even though Mr. Payne’s seat was empty at the Monday Common Council meeting and no name plate was there, there was no announcement of Mr. Payne’s resignation.