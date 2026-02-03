FEBRUARY 3 — 11:45 AM EST– SENATOR GILLEBRAND: DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION CONTINUES TO STALL APPROVAL OF GATEWAY TUNNEL UNDER HUDSON

Hits: 52

GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON GATEWAY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

New York, NY – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, released the following statement regarding the Gateway Development Commission’s lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking judgment that would release contractually obligated funding for the Hudson Tunnel Gateway Project.

If additional funding does not become available by February 6, 2026, construction of the Hudson Tunnel Project will be forced to pause, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,000 jobs.

The $16 billion project is expected to create approximately 95,000 direct and indirect jobs over the course of the project and would construct a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River connecting New Jersey and New York City, which over 200,000 people rely upon every day.

Through her ranking member position, Senator Gillibrand has repeatedly pushed the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete the reviews and release the federal funding. On numerous occasions, USDOT committed to quick reviews so that reimbursements can move forward.

“New Yorkers will not tolerate the Trump administration playing political games with our workers or our economy. Once again, we are forced to rely on the courts to protect our state from the unlawful actions of this administration.

The Hudson Tunnel Gateway Project is already supporting thousands of good-paying union jobs, generating billions of dollars in regional economic activity, and sustaining domestic suppliers and manufacturers. Further political targeting to justify withholding federal funding is inexcusable. These actions put union workers and families across New York and New Jersey at risk and threaten the most critical infrastructure project in the nation.

As ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, I secured clear commitments from Transportation Secretary Duffy that he would not cancel grants for major transit capital investment projects, including Gateway. It’s time to make good on that commitment. I am going to fight to ensure that New Yorkers not be treated as political pawns in this administration’s twisted game of chess.”