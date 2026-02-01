FEBRUARY 1– 1O:15 AM EST– BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Hits: 84

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH

“Each February, Black History Month invites us to pause and reflect on the people and moments that shaped Black history in our nation and in Westchester County. This history is woven into every aspect of our lives and reflects both remarkable achievements and hard truths that continue to inform who we are today.

“Black History Month is not just about looking back, it’s about understanding how our past shaped the present and how our choices today shape what comes next. I encourage residents to take part in local events across the County, engage with black-owned businesses and carry the spirit of learning forward throughout the year. That ongoing engagement is how we continue to grow and strengthen as a community.”