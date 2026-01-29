JANUARY 29– RICHARD LITTLEJOHN

Richard Littlejohn was my morning show producer at WVOX-AM in Westchester County a decade ago along with everything else he did overnights for VOX and our sister station, Caribbean-formatted WVIP-FM.

An e arly 80’s graduate of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, Richard worked a good 60 hours-plus per week to make sure every single show on the station had whatever it needed. I walked in every morning with the biggest stack of news stories and articles to choose from for the show…local, national, international, entertainment, business, culture, opinion pieces, sports…that I could possibly imagine.

You name it, Richard was on top of it and made sure everyone else was on top of whatever they needed to be on top of, too.

He was the absolute, ultimate professional, one of my very favorite people to work with in my almost 50 years in the business.

Richard was the truest of teammates and the definition of what the radio business should always be.