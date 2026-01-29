JANUARY 29– RICHARD LITTLEJOHN

Hits: 105
ULTIMATE MAN BEHIND THE GLASS AT WVOX, “VOX POPULI” 1460 FOR DECADES DEPARTS
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN, LEFT, with WVOX/WVIP colleagues Jovan C. Richards
and Don Stevens at one of our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New Rochelle.
Godspeed Rich. Thanks for everything. Rest in peace.
BY JOHN MARINO, WESTCHESTER TALK RADIO
Richard Littlejohn was my morning show producer at WVOX-AM in Westchester County a decade ago along with everything else he did overnights for VOX and our sister station, Caribbean-formatted WVIP-FM.
An e arly 80’s graduate of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, Richard worked a good 60 hours-plus per week to make sure every single show on the station had whatever it needed. I walked in every morning with the biggest stack of news stories and articles to choose from for the show…local, national, international, entertainment, business, culture, opinion pieces, sports…that I could possibly imagine.
You name it, Richard was on top of it and made sure everyone else was on top of whatever they needed to be on top of, too.
He was the absolute, ultimate professional, one of my very favorite people to work with in my almost 50 years in the business.
Richard was the truest of teammates and the definition of what the radio business should always be.
Richard celebrated the birthday of everyone at the station every single year by baking an individual cake for each of us.
We had lots of birthday parties at One Broadcast Forum in New Rochelle! Its been ten years since we last worked together, but every year on my birthday since then, he would drive to the my front door in the Bronx and bring my cake right to me personally.
He never missed!
What a shining example of the wonderful person Richard was to anyone and everyone he crossed paths with, right at the top of my list of kindest human beings I’ve ever known, the epitome of the words “gentleman,” “first-rate” and “class.”
After a well-documented battle with cancer, Richard has now passed away. He was an absolutely wonderful man who touched the lives of just about everyone he came in contact with. His memory is truly a blessing. He will indeed be incredibly missed.
Jovan C. Richards Kathleen Sinacore-Littlejohn Mark Lungx John Harper Bob Marrone Joe Lagano Dennis Dion Nardone TJ McCormack Kevin VanMeter Jim Maisano Haina Just-Michael Tim Idoni Andrew Castellano Jim Feldman Craig Shenkman Freddy Tavares Debbie Schechter lohud News 12 Hudson Valley News 12 Westchester Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Chris Conway Dan Murphy John Bailey White Plains Citizens To Be Heard White Plains Patch Howard Sturman George Latimer Kenneth Jenkins Richard Thomas Joe Mazzella Jo-Anne Vaccaro Tom Albers Robert Hoatson Joe Vericker Ken Rudolph Bill Savarese Gaby Bordwin Matthew Kayan Brysen Randolph