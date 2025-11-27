NOVEMBER 27– CITY AGREES TO SELL GALLERIA GARAGES TO GALLERIA CITY DEVELOPERS FOR $50 MILLION.

Hits: 151

WPCNR DEVELOPING NEWS. From City of White Plains November 26, 2025:

The City of of White Plains has agreed to sell the Galleria Parking Garages to the developers of the new Galleria City project for a purchase price of $50,000,000.

The long awaited expected sale, without which the developers could not execute the makeover of the closed mall, is on the agenda just released Wednesday evening.

Part of the agreement requires the developers to lease the garages for 3 years and operate it as a parking garages for the public.

The agreement was apparently accepted by the Common Council Monday evening in Executive Session during a work session to put on Monday December 1 regular Common Council meeting.