COMMON COUNCIL

AGENDА

SPECIAL MEETING

NOVEMBER 24, 2025

6:30 PM

PRESENTATION:

1. Special Permit request for Life Time Fitness to be located at property known as

One Maple Avenue.

DISCUSSION:

2. Proposed zoning amendment to create a new “Transit Development2 (TD-2)District” affecting real property known as 100 Main Street, White Plains, New York.

3. Capital Project No. 5522 entitled “Rolling Stock Acquisition Electric Garbage Truck”

4. Capital Project No. 5677 entitled “Library Parking Structure Rehabilitation.”

MOTION:

5. Motion to enter executive session to discuss the proposed sale of real property.