OCTOBER 13– NO FLOODING IN GREENBURGH: PREPARING IS THE REASON

Hits: 56
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Paul Feiner, Town of Greenburgh Supervisor October 13, 2025:
No flooding reported from storm. We were prepared to address flooding in Fulton Park by testing out a pump…
On Saturday, the town of Greenburgh public works department distributed over 1,000 sandbags to residents who were worried about the anticipated Nor’Easter.
I spoke with the Commissioner of Public Works, Rich Fon and the police department and was advised that there were no reports of flooding around the town.
Although the Nor’Easter was not as bad as anticipated we have been preparing as best as we can.
One initiative: we had placed a pump in the Fulton Park neighborhood. We have been doing extensive work removing obstructions around Manhattan Brook.
Hopefully, the work we did will help reduce flooding the next time there is a major storm.
As part of our ongoing efforts to address chronic flooding issues in the Town of Greenburgh, the Town has recently purchased two large emergency pumps to assist in areas that experience excessive stormwater accumulation during major weather events.
Unlike the Fire Department, which may pump water out of homes in certain emergencies, the purpose of these pumps is to move stormwater from flood-prone areas and discharge it beyond the point of restriction—essentially bypassing the bottleneck that causes localized flooding.
In the case of Fulton Park, the flooding challenges are compounded by a 48-inch gravity-fed aqueduct that runs through the backyards of several homes off Old Kensico Road. The berms in these backyards, originally placed to contain the water aqueduct, now act as a barrier preventing water from flowing freely and essentially creating a pooling effect during heavy storms.
The culvert under the bridge in this area is actually the channel for this aqueduct. During an emergency, we will be prepared to deploy one of the new pumps at a strategic location in the neighborhood. The goal will be to pump water from the flooded area into the adjacent Westchester County parkland, helping to alleviate rising water levels within Fulton Park itself.
We are hopeful that this equipment in some situations will make a measurable difference in our flood response, especially during future storm events.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor