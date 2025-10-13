OCTOBER 13– NO FLOODING IN GREENBURGH: PREPARING IS THE REASON

Hits: 56

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Paul Feiner, Town of Greenburgh Supervisor October 13, 2025:

No flooding reported from storm. We were prepared to address flooding in Fulton Park by testing out a pump…

On Saturday, the town of Greenburgh public works department distributed over 1,000 sandbags to residents who were worried about the anticipated Nor’Easter.

I spoke with the Commissioner of Public Works, Rich Fon and the police department and was advised that there were no reports of flooding around the town.

Although the Nor’Easter was not as bad as anticipated we have been preparing as best as we can.

One initiative: we had placed a pump in the Fulton Park neighborhood. We have been doing extensive work removing obstructions around Manhattan Brook.

Hopefully, the work we did will help reduce flooding the next time there is a major storm.

As part of our ongoing efforts to address chronic flooding issues in the Town of Greenburgh, the Town has recently purchased two large emergency pumps to assist in areas that experience excessive stormwater accumulation during major weather events.