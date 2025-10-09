OCTOBER 9–TOWN OF GREENBURGH THE FEINER FLOODING REPORT

Hits: 64

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, OCTOBER 9,2025

Flooding has existed in Greenburgh and throughout Westchester for decades. The Greenburgh Town Board, in recent years, has appropriated millions of dollars trying to help reduce flooding around town. We need hundreds of millions of dollars of additional funding to make a significant impact in the fight to reduce flooding.

Every year we will do more work throughout the town. We are also seeking grants to help us do more. But- even if we do everything we can we still won’t be able to prevent flooding in certain neighborhoods that are located in areas that get flooded frequently.

We can reduce flooding. We’re getting super storms more frequently than ever. And our drainage systems weren’t designed for the storms that are taking place now.

As you are aware, the severe storm of July 14th required us to adjust our priorities and focus resources on emergency response. Since then, we have been aggressively cleaning out the Manhattan Brook to mitigate the risk of further flooding.

In addition, we continue to coordinate with Westchester County on broader efforts to address drainage conditions affecting the Fulton Park and Old Kensico areas.

We have been removing obstructions and also have been encouraging the county to work with the town on an annual maintenance -obstruction removal plan. In late August the Town Board met with residents of Gibson Ave to discuss the flooding problems that residents experienced. A link to the Town Board meeting is below:

Over a week ago we met with county and state officials and discussed initiatives the town can take with the village of Elmsford to reduce flooding in N Elmsford. Among the suggestions (besides removing obstructions) is removing a bridge that contributes to flooding.. That requires NYS approval. We’re working with Senator Cousins, Assemblywoman Shimsky and Legislator Imamura to obtain permission to accomplish that.

This is a link to a NYS DEC report published earlier this year with suggestions that could address flooding problems near the Saw Mill River. If NYS would give us permission we would remove obstructions from the river annually. This is a link to a NYS DEC report with recommendations:

We have a limited number of town employees and limited budgets. And are trying to prioritize work so we can help the maximum number of people. Please be assured that we are committed to moving forward with all planned project.

We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we balance emergency response with long-term infrastructure improvements.

See below of the list of Drainage projects that have been completed, in the works and future projects for this year.

Completed drainage projects

• Dalewood Drive – Replace collapsed piping

• Laurel Street – new drainage system within road along with curbing

• Old Sprain Road – Replace collapsed piping crossing

• Columbia Road – Replace collapsed piping

• Pine Ridge Road/Calvin Court – Drainage improvements

• Buena Vista Island – Drainage improvements

Work In progress

• Ferndale Road – Drainage improvements

• Worthington Road – emergency road repair

• TDYCC – Parking lot improvements

• Calvin Ct – Drainage improvements at end of road

Future pojects

• Rita Lane – Drainage improvements

• Old Kensico Road – Drainage improvements

• Old Jackson Ave – Culvert Improvements

• Longfellow Street – Drainage improvements

• Rockingchair Road – Drainage/Curbing improvements

• Paret Lane – Drainage Improvements

• Finish Taxter Creek & brook @ 116 Taxter Road cleaning/widening

• Manhattan Brook Cleanup/Widening

• E Hartsdale Ave (dog alley)

• Rockledge Road – Sidewalk/Curbing/Drainage

• Nature Center Parking Lot – Drainage improvements

REPORT AND RECOMMENDATIONS 4 CORNERS HARTSDALE

The town hopes to rezone the 4 corners in Hartsdale as mixed use development. We recognize that we will need to address flooding in Hartsdale. This is a report with recommendations that we received. We will be looking to create a partnership with NYS, the eventual developers of the 4 corners and the town -coming up with the funds needed to reduce flooding in this section of town.

A few years back we spent significant resources widening and armored the channel at Troublesome Brook in Edgemont.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor