SEPTEMBER 25–PLACE YOUR BETS! CASINO APPROVED FOR EMPIRE CITY YONKERS BY CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

RENDERING OF THE MGM GRAND CASINO PROPOSED FOR THE EMPIRE CITY SITE FROM MGM GRAND

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON MGM EMPIRE CITY IN YONKERS

“I applaud the Community Advisory Committee’s unanimous 5-0 vote in favor of granting a full casino license to MGM Empire City in Yonkers. This decision marks an important step toward immeasurable growth for the City of Yonkers and the surrounding communities.

“A full casino license will bring thousands of good-paying permanent jobs, attract new investments, generate significant tax revenue and create greater opportunities for the people of Westchester. I am excited that we are now one step closer to seeing MGM Empire City realize its full potential.

“At the same time, we remain committed to monitoring the quality of life for residents in the neighborhoods surrounding Empire City. Increased development must deliver positive change for the community, and that will continue to be our priority.”

Resorts World was approved for a second casino at Aqueduct in Queens.