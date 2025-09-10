SEPTEMBER 10– GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO INSURERS: COVER LIFE-SAVING VACCINES IN NEW YORK STATE

Hits: 130

Department of Financial Services Guidance Strongly Encourages Commercial Insurers To Continue Covering 100 Percent of the Costs of Recommended Vaccines

In light of continued attacks on science and health care from the federal government, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new action to protect vaccine access across New York State. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) is issuing guidance to insurers encouraging them to continue covering all vaccines recommended by The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as of today’s date.

ACIP has long been responsible for issuing recommendations on vaccine use to control disease in the United States, and insurers typically provide coverage of vaccines based on ACIP recommendations. Today’s publication also reminds insurers of previously issued guidance requiring insurers to cover COVID vaccines for children. In addition, the guidance urges insurers to encourage employers and other entities who provide self-funded health care coverage to continue covering the cost of vaccines.

Today’s action builds upon Governor Hochul’s Executive Order allowing pharmacists to administer COVID vaccines to ensure New Yorkers can receive the updated 2025-26 COVID shot.

“New Yorkers deserve to have the resources available to get vaccinated if they choose to, and Republicans in Washington should not be able to take that from them,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines not only prevent people from getting sick — they can save lives and prevent the spread of infectious diseases, especially as we approach our colder seasons and our children are back in schools.”

New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris said, “Public health experts have been clear that vaccines are an essential tool in combating the spread of infectious diseases and lowering the cost of health care. The cost of a vaccine should not be a barrier to this critical care. DFS strongly encourages insurers to continue to provide comprehensive vaccine coverage for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “In 2024, we lost 2,775 New Yorkers related to COVID, that is enough to fill 7 jumbo jets. Vaccines are the best protection from serious illness and hospitalization. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in taking swift action to ensure that vaccines remain accessible and affordable for families across our state. By safeguarding coverage and availability, we can prevent illness, save lives and keep our communities healthy as we head into the colder months.”

New York is also working in coordination with — and helping to lead — a regional multi-state public health collaboration among Northeast states, which brings together public health leaders across the region to develop evidence-based recommendations and approaches on vaccination, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness. The collaborative also supports state public health laboratories in sharing resources and expertise to strengthen regional readiness.

Read DFS’s Guidance Letter to New York’s insurance industry.