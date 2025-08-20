AUGUST 20—HOUSING FOR SENIORS FACE HUGE GROWTH IN SENIORS WITHOUT HOUSING–STATE COMPTROLLER

Hits: 73
A Report released by the State Comptroller shows that even with an 88% increase in state funding for senior services since 2018–19, ~16,000 older New Yorkers remain on waitlists for home care, meals and other vital supports. With federal funding becoming less predictable, DiNapoli says the New York State Office for the Aging must improve transparency and data reporting to ensure resources truly reach those most in need, especially as the state’s senior population is projected to hit 5.5 million by 2030.
