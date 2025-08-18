AUGUST 18 –Board Protects Affordable Housing and Strengthens Safety for Local Communities, Law Enforcement Officers 

Hits: 67



WHITE PLAINS, NY — The Westchester County Board of Legislators strengthened housing protections and public safety for residents at its meeting on Monday, August 4, 2025.

In three significant votes, the Board secured long-term affordability for more than 160 apartments in Sleepy Hollow, authorized $6.6 million in critical security upgrades at the Westchester County Department of Correction, and enhanced mutual aid agreements to support 29 local police departments during critical emergencies.

Safeguarding Housing Affordability and Maintenance

The Board approved legislation that will deliver significant improvements to 163 affordable apartments in Sleepy Hollow and extend their affordability for decades to come.

The action clears the way for Foundation for Affordable Housing, Inc., a nonprofit with extensive experience managing more than 25,000 affordable units nationwide, to take ownership of the development at 100 College Avenue. The nonprofit will invest approximately $78,000 per apartment in much-needed upgrades, which will improve accessibility and enhance amenities.

Through a 50-year affordability commitment, the Board is ensuring these homes remain available to low-income families well into the future.