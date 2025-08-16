AUGUST 16 — LEONARD LOLIS “FACES” THE CITY STARTS CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR ON FACEBOOK

TAKE BACK THE GRID

They didn’t ask your permission. They just enrolled you.

Thousands of White Plains residents were automatically signed up for Westchester Power, a government-backed energy program run by Sustainable Westchester, without clear consent. Unless residents opted out between June 24 and July 24, 2024, they were enrolled-and since November 2022, Westchester Power rates have consistently been higher than ConEd’s.

Lenny Lolis calls this what it is: bureaucratic overreach disguised as environmental virtue-signaling that’s costing residents real money. This isn’t clean energy-it’s clean trickery.

As Mayor, Lenny Will:

End forced enrollment in utility programs without explicit, informed consent. No more opt-out traps or fine print games-residents decide what’s on their bills.

Demand transparency and accountability in utility billing to protect working families, seniors, and first responders from unfair charges.

Scrutinize ConEd’s delivery rate hikes, which fund costly infrastructure upgrades passed directly to consumers and disproportionately impact low-income households and small businesses.

Fight for protections that require clear justification of infrastructure spending and limit rate increases affecting residents.

Promote and support assistance programs like the Energy Affordability Program and Budget Billing to help residents manage energy costs.

READ MORE UNDER TAKE BACK THE GRID.

​

FIX THE PARKING

White Plains has a parking problem – and it’s not just about cost. Our parking structures are crumbling, enforcement is aggressive, and broken infrastructure like the city center escalators has been ignored for years. Meanwhile, city officials are entertaining the idea of selling the Galleria garage to private developers, jeopardizing public access and long-term affordability.

Parking is a public good, not a cash grab. The city needs functioning, fair parking to support local business, reduce stress, and make downtown accessible for all.

As Mayor, Lenny Will:

Make parking more resident-friendly by extending – and actually honoring – the grace period.

End excessive ticketing for minor infractions, like touching a line. A single slip shouldn’t lead to multiple fines.

Expand capacity by upgrading and enlarging existing parking structures.

Offer residential discounts through a simple registration process.

Fix neglected infrastructure, including long-broken escalators in key pedestrian zones.

Parking should be a courteous, commonsense experience – not a daily battle with the meter maid. Lenny will bring balance, accountability, and service back to the curb.

​

SAFETY YOU CAN SEE

“Safe streets. Visible policing. A downtown families can count on.”

Lenny Lolis is committed to restoring a sense of safety and trust across White Plains-starting with a return to visible, community-based policing that connects officers to the people they protect.

He remembers a White Plains where officers walked the beat, patrolled on bicycles, and engaged directly with residents. He believes it’s time to bring that back.

As Mayor, Lenny will:

Reinvest in community-oriented policing strategies, increasing foot patrols and bike officers-especially in and around downtown.

Explore bringing back mounted and motorcycle units, as part of a broader effort to make police more present, accessible, and engaged with residents.

Strengthen community ties by supporting programs like the Youth Police Initiative and National Night Out, helping build trust between law enforcement and the next generation.

Leverage the city’s existing force of 203 officers-a strong ratio of 3.5 per 1,000 residents, above state and national averages-to maintain a consistent and visible public safety presence.

Align public safety efforts with downtown revitalization, ensuring families feel safe walking, biking, and participating in community life.

Use the 2024 $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant to improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, supporting safety through smarter design and stronger presence.

Lenny’s approach to public safety isn’t just about policing-it’s about reviving pride in our public spaces, making downtown a welcoming, vibrant place for all who live, work, and raise families here.

​

TRUE AFFORDABILITY

Lenny Lolis knows the rising cost of living—sky-high taxes, utility hikes, and overpriced housing—is pushing too many White Plains residents to the brink. As Mayor, he’ll cut waste, lower costs, and protect your paycheck—because no one should be priced out of their own city.

As Mayor, Lenny will:

Slash Wasteful Spending: Conduct a full audit of city finances and eliminate unnecessary expenses that drain your tax dollars without benefiting residents.

Challenge Utility Abuse: Confront providers like Con Edison over shady billing practices and forced enrollment in overpriced plans. Demand transparency and fairness.

Protect Your Wallet: Lower the financial pressure on working families and seniors through smart budgeting and targeted cost reduction.

Build Real Affordability: Support genuinely affordable housing—not just market-rate rebrands—and prioritize homes for our workforce: cops, teachers, firefighters, and city staff.

Keep People Rooted: Fight property tax hikes and housing instability to help seniors and young families stay and thrive in White Plains—not get pushed out.

Stabilize Our Workforce: Address high housing costs that lead to staff turnover, retraining expenses, and community disruption.

Lenny Lolis isn’t just talking affordability—he’s got a plan to make it real. He’ll ensure White Plains is a city where people don’t just survive the present—they build a future.

​

BRING BACK TRUST & TRANSPARENCY

You can fight City Hall-and under Mayor Lolis, you won’t have to.

Lenny Lolis emphasizes transparency and resident involvement in White Plains’ city planning and development. He believes city government should work with the people-not around them—and that no resident should feel shut out of decisions shaping their community.

Lenny is committed to:

Ensuring balanced representation in the planning process so no community is overlooked.

Communicating project costs clearly and publicly, including long-term implications for taxpayers.

Involving residents early and often, creating an inclusive process where community voices influence decisions before deals are finalized.

Rejecting the old idea that “you can’t fight City Hall”-and actively working to remove the barriers that discourage resident participation.

Empowering residents to hold their government accountable, so city leadership is open, accessible, and responsive.

As Mayor, Lenny will make City Hall work for the people of White Plains-restoring transparency, rebuilding trust, and ensuring every development reflects the community’s priorities.