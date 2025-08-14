AUGUST 14– SOUTH SHORE BEACH CLOSINGS DUE TO HEAVY RAINS LAST NIGHT

Hits: 51

BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN MAMARONECK, NEW ROCHELLE AND RYE

(White Plains, NY) – The following beaches have been preemptively closed for today August 14, 2025 and tomorrow August 15, 2025 due to 1.16 inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, & Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club, & Surf Club

Patrons are advised to avoid the water at these beaches due to bacterial contamination from road runoff into drainage outfalls near these beaches. Beaches may reopen on Saturday, August 16.