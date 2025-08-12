AUGUST 12– NY STATE ENERGY ENERGY COMMITTEE DID NOT REFER STATE SENATOR SHELLY MAYER’S UTILITY REFORM BILLS TO ASSEMBLY FLOOR FOR VOTE. THE THREE BILLS ARE STILL IN COMMITTEE

Hits: 57

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By John F. Bailey. August 12, 2025:

State Senator Shelly Mayer’s Utility Reform Bills passed by the State Senate as Senator Mayer reported in her Summer Newsletter this past weekend were submitted to the New York State Assembly for consideration for a vote.

State Assembly Leader Carl Heastie’s office told WPCNR today that Senator Mayer’s Bills

S.1876–OVERHAULING THE RETURN ON EQUITY

, S.7693–RETURNING EXCESS PROFITS TO RATEPAYERS

S.5593– PREVENTING RATE COMPRESSION

were not referred out of the Assembly Energy Committee for a vote before the full assembly before the session just ended for the Assembly.

S.3734–PUTTING PEOPLE OVER PROFIT S.3734

The Assembly Ways and Means Committee did not refer out S.3734

WPCNR has asked if Assembly Leader Heastie issued a statement on why the committees did not refer the bills out, and was informed that Mr. Heastie has not at the present time.