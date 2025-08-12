AUGUST 12—-GREENBURGH VOTES FLOOD RELIEF THROUGH RETROACTIVE TAX REFUNDS

Hits: 48

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER AUGUST 12

Last Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board held a public hearing on a proposed local law that would provide retroactive tax reductions for those who suffered significant loses after recent Hurricanes/storms.

After Hurricane Ida some residents of Greenburgh lost their homes. The Town Board reacted to the horrible property losses by encouraging the NYS Legislature to approve legislation that authorizes the Assessor to reduce property taxes retroactively. Senator Cousins and Assemblywoman Shimsky helped the town get the state-wide law approved.

The Governor also signed the legislation.

This is a local option -meaning that towns, villages, school districts and the county are not required to reduce property taxes retroactively. But—they can. And—I hope they will. There are Greenburgh residents who are still homeless after Hurricane Ida.

A link to the public hearing discussion is below. The Town Board adjourned the hearing till September. We will reflect on the public comments, may make some modifications to the proposed local law and could vote in the early fall. If the Town Board approves the legislation the tax breaks will only apply to the town portion of the tax bill. Schools, the county and fire districts will have to also vote to implement similar breaks.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

https://youtu.be/_X4qePgk1A8