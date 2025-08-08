AUGUST 8 — THREE SHOT IN AFTERMATH OF FERRIS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT NO ONE KILLED. VICTIMS UNIDENTIFIED WHITE PLAINS POLICE COMMISIONER REPORTS

Hits: 56

THERE PERSONS WERE SHOT IN AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF A FERRIS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IN GARDELLA PARK LAST NIGHT, WHITE PLAINS POLICE COMMISSIONER DAVID CHONG REPORTED THIS AFTERNOON. THE PERSON SHOT HAVE NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.

THE CONCLUSION OF THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY IN THE COUNTY CENTER HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

POLICE FOUND THE DISPUTE AT THE END OF THE GAME STARTED WITH ONE GROUP CONFRONTED THE OTHER IN THE PARKING LOT.

Chong said an investigation found two groups were involved in a dispute as the notable Ferris World Ball tournament was ending and attendees were returning to their cars.

A 24-year-old woman sustained injuries to her shoulder and two men, ages 22 and 18, were shot in the hands.