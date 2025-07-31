JULY 31—-GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO FEMA: SO GO FUND ME

Hits: 58

GOVERNOR HOCHUL’S LETTER TO SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: RELEASE FEMA INTELLIGENCE FUNDING TO SECURE NEW YORK CITY METRO AREA

As New York City Remains A High-Level Target — Evidenced By Midtown Shooting — Department Of Homeland Security Fails To Release Essential Funding

Critical Resources Enable Increased Intelligence Analysis Capacity, Surge Capacity When New Threats Are Identified and Enhance Intelligence Collection

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding the release of funding for the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) through the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) following Monday evening’s mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

UASI funding is critical to building intelligence analysis capacity within the NYPD, enabling surge capacity when new threats are identified, and allowing the NYPD to provide federal law enforcement partners with intelligence collection and analysis capacity during large National Special Security events. UASI also supports a wide array of security initiatives conducted by law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Eliminating this funding — which totaled more than $156.1 million for New York in 2024 — would make New Yorkers less safe at a time when New York City remains a high-level target for acts of targeted violence. New York City, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, City of Yonkers, and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Counties all received awards through this funding.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Secretary Noem:

As Governor, my top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe. For decades, New York has partnered with the federal government, your agency specifically, to resource homeland security and counter terrorism efforts in New York City and across New York State.

On Monday, it was once again apparent that New York City remains a high-level target for acts of targeted violence. Four New Yorkers lost their lives, including an NYPD officer, in Midtown Manhattan. The assailant responsible traveled from Nevada all the way to our nation’s largest metropolis to commit this heinous act.

Your Department has long recognized that densely populated urban areas constitute a specific and unique target for acts of terrorism and targeted violence, and that there are unique needs and challenges to securing them safely. However, under your watch the Department of Homeland Security has failed to release the funding for the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI).

We know from public reporting that Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson sent a memo to the White House that you approved recommending the elimination of UASI. In that memo, the Acting Administrator admitted that eliminating this funding would result in “a less secure nation, especially at the border and in some of the nation’s most targeted cities, including Miami, Washington DC, and Dallas…”. New York City is this nation’s most targeted city when it comes to terrorism threats.

Eliminating this funding — which totaled more than $553 million in 2024, $156.1 million of which went to New York — would make New Yorkers less safe, hamstring the NYPD’s efforts to confront terrorist threats, and reduce intelligence information sharing across local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

This funding has been critical to building intelligence analysis capacity within the NYPD, enabling surge capacity when new threats are identified, and allowing the NYPD to provide federal law enforcement partners with intelligence collection and analysis capacity during large National Special Security events — all goals that until recently we were confident our federal partners shared with us.

On Monday, the same day as the latest targeted attack, your agency released several homeland security preparedness grants that we had expected to receive in May. However, you failed to also release UASI — the grant specifically designed to protect the nation’s highest urban terrorist targets.

Further delays in the release of UASI will degrade our nation’s ability to protect our urban centers including our ability to keep New Yorkers safe. I urge you to fulfill your duty to protect all Americans and to release UASI funding immediately.



Sincerely,

Governor Kathy Hochul