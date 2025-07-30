JULY 30–ELECTROCUTED!

Hits: 46
Special from A WPCNR READER:
The pain in your electric bill could be AI’s fault
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From a READER WHO PASSED ALONG HIS COPY OF THE BLACK ROCK “MORNING BREW” EMAIL NEWSLETTER THIS MORNING.
|
Energy costs are rising this summer, and it’s not entirely because you’re sitting in front of your air conditioner for 16 hours a day wondering why people prefer this season over winter.
No, it’s mostly due to the prevalence of AI data centers, the power-sucking buildings that allow users to ask generative AI bots like Grok if something is true:
Why are residents paying for Big Tech’s power needs? PJM conducts a yearly capacity auction, during which utilities in the states it serves pay to ensure they have enough power to cover peak usage days. Last year, capacity prices at auction rose by 833%, and the impact is now being felt. An independent monitor attributed three-quarters of those increases, which are eventually passed onto customers, to the demand from existing (and impending) data centers.
But it’s not just data centers
In addition to a supply/demand imbalance and inflation, factors causing the monthly double take at your energy bill include:
Bottom line: Relief may not be coming any time soon. President Trump promised to cut energy costs in half during the first 12 months of his administration, but a report from a nonpartisan think tank foresees prices rising due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.—