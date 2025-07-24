JULY 24–HEAT ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY

Hits: 55

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Westchester County on Friday, July 25 from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. During this period, heat and humidity are expected to combine to make outdoor temperatures feel as high as 105 degrees.

While some relief is expected overnight, the Saturday afternoon temperature is expected to hover in the low 90s.

The Westchester County Health Department cautions residents to drink lots of water, avoid over-exertion, check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors, and to be sure any animals housed outdoors have ample access to shade and water.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said:

“When it is this hot and humid, drink lots of water, take frequent breaks from outdoor work or exercise and don’t overdo it. Take time to cool off and spend time in air-conditioned places. Infants, those with asthma, pregnant women, older adults and those with heart disease or other respiratory or heart conditions should spend less time outdoors until the temperature cools. Be mindful of possible health effects of heat exhaustion such as dizziness or nausea.”

Amler also reminded residents to never leave children or pets in a closed car, where temperatures can soar to dangerous levels very quickly.

Those who lack air conditioning can visit a cooling center if their home becomes too warm. For locations, go to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/