JULY 22–WESSTCHESTER COUNTY Board Acts to Improve Roads and Bridges, Expand EV Access, Honor Underground Railroad History

WESTCHESTER WATCH: LEGISLATIVE HIGHLIGHTS



WHITE PLAINS, NY — The Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a series of measures Monday night to preserve historic landmarks, upgrade aging infrastructure and expand clean transportation access across the County.

Board Chair Vedat Gashi (D–New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “Last night’s actions show the Board is not just talking about progress — we’re paving it. Every pothole filled means safer commutes; every new EV charger expands access to cleaner transportation and reduces our reliance on unstable gas prices; and every mile of the Harriet Tubman Byway helps preserve the powerful stories that shaped our communities. These are real solutions that improve residents’ daily lives and honor our shared history.”

Harriet Tubman Scenic Byway Resolution Passes Unanimously

The Board passed a resolution supporting the designation of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad New York Scenic Byway, a proposed 544-mile route across 22 counties honoring sites tied to Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. If adopted by the state, Westchester will partner with neighboring counties to promote heritage programming, boost local tourism, and protect the historic corridor by prohibiting new off-premise outdoor advertising along the route.

This resolution follows a letter of tri-partisan support signed by all 17 legislators in June, demonstrating the Board’s commitment to honoring New York’s pivotal role in the fight for freedom.

In a major step toward sustainability, legislators approved a program to broaden electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the County. The new local law enables Westchester to reimburse up to 50% of installation costs for EV charging stations at 79 locations in 24 municipalities, not to exceed $5 million. The effort aims to improve air quality, lower emissions, and make clean transportation more accessible by strengthening the region’s EV network.

Aging Infrastructure Upgrades Approved

The Board authorized just over $42 million in capital spending to repair and upgrade roads and bridges countywide, helping commuters, improving safety, and supporting local commerce.

Major Projects Include:

• Central Park Avenue Rebuild ($19 million): A full overhaul of 5.57 miles from the Bronx border to the Thruway Bridge. This two-year project will begin in 2025 and includes new pavement, upgraded traffic signals, and drainage improvements on one of the county’s busiest corridors.

• Quaker Bridge Road Replacement ($20.3 million): Construction of a new, modern two-lane bridge over the Croton River in Cortlandt to replace the aging structure closed last fall. The safer, elevated design will accommodate over 900 daily drivers and larger vehicles.

Road Improvement Planning Underway:

• Bedford Banksville Road ($650,000): Planning for upgrades to 5.1 miles in North Castle, benefiting over 4,600 daily users.

• Polly Park Road/Bowman Avenue ($575,000): Design improvements for 2.5 miles spanning Harrison, Rye Brook, and Port Chester.

• Hardscrabble Road ($600,000): Design work begins to upgrade 2.96 miles in North Salem, serving more than 3,200 drivers.

Bridge Repair Planning Moves Forward:

• Gallows Hill Road Bridge in Cortlandt ($525,000): Repairs will address structural integrity and safety for more than 4,000 daily users.

• Murray Avenue Bridge in Mamaroneck ($1.025 million): Restoration work on the 95-year-old bridge includes waterproofing, wall repairs, and pedestrian improvements.

Watch the full meeting HERE.