July 22–MAYOR TOM ROACH ON WHITE PLAINS TODAY APPEARING ON COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS WESTCHESTER WEEKLY UPDATE

Hits: 42

MAYOR TOM ROACH WAS GUEST MAYOR OF COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ON MR. JENKINS WEEKLY WESTCHESTER UPDATE NEWS CONFERENCE. THE MAYOR GAVE A REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY THE CITY IS CONDUCTING FOR THE WHITE PLAINS MULTIGENERATION COMMUNITY CENTER, THE LEASING UP OF WHITE PLAINS NEW APARTMENTS, AND ROCK THE BLOCK.

YOU CAN SEE AND HEAR THE MAYOR’S REMARKS IN THE VIDEO OF THE CONFERENCE BY CLICKING THE WHITE ARROW IN THE RED BOX BELOW. YOU CAN SEE THE COMPLETE WEEKLY UPDATE, INCLUDING THE MAYOR’S REMARKS BY COPYING THIS LINK AND PUTTING IT IN YOUR BROWSER.

https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/videos/753839293850022