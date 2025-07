TONIGHT: 7:30 EDT WHITE PLAINS WEEK FIREWORKS THE JULY 4 EDITION–FIOS 45, OPTIMUM 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 36

THE POWER RATE HEARINGS THIS WEEK– CHRIS BURDICK AND THE PIRATES

COVID CASES ON A SLIDE. 70% DOWN FROM LAST JUNE. JULY INCREASE SHOULD NOT BE AS LARGE AS 2024

GOVERNOR HOCHUL TELLS IT THE WAY THE MONEY IS AFTER THE BIG BILL IS SIGNED. PAYS OFF 7 BILLION IN STATE UNEMPLOYMENT FUND DEBT TO MEET THE DAMAGE.

COUNTY ON TRACK FOR 1.4 BILLION SURPLUS. THE TIME IS NOW FOR COUNTY TO COME TO THE RESCUE TO DEFUNDED HEALTH, EDUCATION AND OVERWHELMED NON PROFITS WHO AID HUNGRY HOMELESS, SCHOOLS.

REMEMBERING AMERICA WHEN WE WERE THE WORLD’S DEFENDER 108 YEARS AGO TODAY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ANNOUNCES COUNTY HAS PREVAILED

IN ARBITRATION HEARING OVER STANDARD AMUSEMENTS

ART POWER AT THE WHITNEY! SHOWING TRUTH TO POWER

AMY SHERALD TO THE RESCUE–THE MOST POWERFUL INSPIRATIONAL PORTRAIT ART YOU WILL EVER SEE AT THE ONE THE ONLY WHITNEY IN NY

