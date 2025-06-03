JUNE 3–COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION FUNDING FOR “COMPLETE STREETS”

Hits: 59

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS TO ANNOUNCE $15M IN FUNDING FOR COMPLETE STREETS PROGRAM

Funding Will Assist Local Municipalities With Design and Implementation of

Complete Streets Projects on Municipal Roadways

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is announcing $15M in funding for the Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program. The Program is designed to assist local municipalities with up to 50% of project costs for Complete Streets projects on municipal roadways.

Projects are intended to enhance safety for all road users. They can include the design and implementation of sidewalks, bicycle lanes, bus lanes, crossing opportunities, accessible pedestrian signals, curb extensions and associated streetscape treatments.

Municipalities will have the opportunity to apply to Westchester County for funding for design and construction, or construction only.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “We are thrilled to have been able to allocate $15 million dollars in funding in our Capital Budget to implement the Complete Streets Municipal Assistance Program.

Complete Streets is an approach to planning, designing and building streets that prioritizes the needs of all road users, including the most vulnerable, like pedestrians and cyclists.

Complete Streets projects often require a collaboration between various stakeholders including local governments and transportation agencies, and we are confident that by providing the opportunity for municipalities to apply for this funding, we will create more vibrant and walkable communities throughout Westchester.”