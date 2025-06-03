jun3 3 — COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS CLEARS CONFUSION ON WESTCHESTER SANCTUARY STATUS

Hits: 55

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ISSUES STATEMENT ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SANCTUARY COUNTY LIST

Watch the County Executive’s Remarks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Fec2O0Gmj4

“Westchester County was erroneously listed in the recent Department of Homeland Security listing of ‘sanctuary municipalities.’ The federal website went up Thursday evening and was taken down over the weekend because of the high number of mistakes.

“Westchester County has never identified as a ‘sanctuary county’ and fully complies with federal law. To be clear, there is no legally recognized definition of a ‘sanctuary jurisdiction.’ Unfortunately, the federal government has used this term as a political sword—wielding it to strike fear, promote division, and engage in fear mongering, rather than addressing real issues with facts and fairness.

“In response to these reckless lists, threats and rhetoric, earlier today, we asked the Board of Legislators to authorize legal steps. Westchester County is taking action. With that authorization in hand, I will direct the Westchester County Attorney to explore legal action against anyone attempting to threaten Westchester’s federal funding.

“Let’s be clear: this is about protecting Westchester. We refuse to sit back while partisan actors play political games that could cost us millions in critical federal funding. We’re fighting back—because our residents shouldn’t have to pay the price for someone else’s political agenda.

“Section 8 of Westchester County’s Immigrant Protection Act specifically provides that it does not prevent County agencies, law enforcement authorities, or employees from complying with 8 U.S.C. § 1373, and that it does not govern the sending or receiving of information regarding the citizenship or immigration status—lawful or unlawful—of any individual.

“Additionally, the County does not willfully fail to comply with federal immigration laws. No federal civil immigration laws require the County to enforce them. Any such enforcement is voluntary—something the U.S. Attorney General has acknowledged multiple times.

“Further, the County’s Immigrant Protection Act explicitly authorizes County law enforcement agencies to communicate with federal law enforcement authorities on investigations of non-immigration-related crimes. The Act does not create a sanctuary for anyone involved in criminal conduct.

“Unlike the Federal government, Westchester County follows Judicial Orders – and we will not break laws. We are not scared of being on a ‘list’ and we are not threatened by words.”

