MAY 29 — PLAYLAND RIDES AGAIN–JUST LIKE OLE TIMES — 100s young old parents teens come back to their old friend

COUNTY EXECUTIVE OPENS PLAYLAND “A HERCULIAN JOB” THANKS WORKERS,¬† COMMISSIONERS FOR GETTING THE PEOPLE’S PARK READY TO GREET HUNDREDS¬† OF OLD AND SOON TO BE NEW FRIENDS!

A 100 PERSONS OR MORE WERE THERE 45 MINUTES EARLY WAITING FOR THE 11:30 AM OPENING. AS OF 12 NOON THERE WERE 10 ROWS OF PARKING FILLED–WITH 3/4 OF PARKING AREA FILLED. AS OF 2 PM THE PARKING LOT FILLED.

LONG LINES PATIENTLY WAITED FOR THE RIDES IN KIDDIELAND; RODE THE MERRY GO ROUND THAT WAS PACKED  AND THE MINI COASTER.

The almost 100 year old park (opened 1929) looked brand new repainted by the county to match the colors the park had when it first opened based on historical research.