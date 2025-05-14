WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD LAUNCHES SERIES OF COMMUNITY SPEAKOUTS ON CON EDISON SERVICE, ISSUES, PRICES MAY 20

Hits: 57
BOARD TO HOLD FIRST COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION IN CORTLANDT
Residents Invited to Speak Out about Con Edison’s Proposed Rate Hikes
Tuesday, May 20 at 7:00 PM
The Westchester County Board of Legislators is launching a series of “Community Listening Sessions” to be held throughout the County in the coming months.
These forums will give residents an opportunity to voice concerns and questions about Con Edison’s proposed double-digit rate increases, which would raise average residential electricity bills by 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3% by 2026.
In March, the Board joined Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins as a party to the major rate case against Con Edison to ensure the voices of those directly impacted by soaring rates are prioritized.
WHO: Westchester County Board of Legislators and County Residents
WHAT: First Community Listening Session about Con Edison’s Proposed Gas and Electric Rate Increases
WHERE: Cortlandt Town Hall, 1 Heady Street Cortlandt, NY 10567
WHEN: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST
Watch it on Facebook Live HERE.