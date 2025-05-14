WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD LAUNCHES SERIES OF COMMUNITY SPEAKOUTS ON CON EDISON SERVICE, ISSUES, PRICES MAY 20

Hits: 57

BOARD TO HOLD FIRST COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION IN CORTLANDT

Residents Invited to Speak Out about Con Edison’s Proposed Rate Hikes



Tuesday, May 20 at 7:00 PM

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is launching a series of “Community Listening Sessions” to be held throughout the County in the coming months.

These forums will give residents an opportunity to voice concerns and questions about Con Edison’s proposed double-digit rate increases, which would raise average residential electricity bills by 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3% by 2026.

In March, the Board joined Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins as a party to the major rate case against Con Edison to ensure the voices of those directly impacted by soaring rates are prioritized.

WHO: Westchester County Board of Legislators and County Residents

WHAT: First Community Listening Session about Con Edison’s Proposed Gas and Electric Rate Increases

WHERE: Cortlandt Town Hall, 1 Heady Street Cortlandt, NY 10567

WHEN: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST

Watch it on Facebook Live HERE.