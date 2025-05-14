MAY 14: GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES INFLATION REFUNDS THIS FALL FOR 8.2 MILLION PEOPLE

Hits: 55

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES INFLATION REFUND CHECKS UP TO $400 COMING THIS FALL TO 8.2 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS NEW YORK STATE

New York’s First-Ever Inflation Refund Checks Will Be Mailed to Eligible New Yorkers in October and November; No Need To Apply or Sign Up

Visit ny.gov/inflationrefund for More Information

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced that inflation refund checks up to $400 will be sent this fall to 8.2 million households across New York State. Checks will be mailed directly to eligible New Yorkers starting in October and will continue through November.

There is no need to apply, sign up or do anything to receive a check.

Governor Hochul secured and enacted this initiative in the FY 2026 State Budget as part of her ongoing commitment to putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers.

The State Budget also enacted the Governor’s initiatives to cut taxes for the middle class to their lowest levels in 70 years, expand New York’s Child Tax Credit to up to $1,000 per child, and ensure universal free school meals to save families around $1,600 per child.

“Starting in October, over 8 million New Yorkers will get an inflation refund because it’s simple — this is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ll never stop fighting to help your family address the rising cost of living — and that’s why I also delivered on my promise to cut taxes for the middle class, expand the child tax credit and ensure free school meals for every student.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “A budget is a statement of values and priorities. While Washington advocates tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class. The Senate Democratic Majority has worked with Governor Hochul and the Assembly to deliver a budget that invests in people and addresses the challenges facing New Yorkers. With this enacted budget that includes inflation rebate checks, we have prioritized our state’s working families and individuals, putting money back into the pockets of millions of New Yorkers.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “These checks will put money back into the pockets of New Yorkers, allowing them to save or spend in a way that makes sense for them. This announcement is another step forward in the Assembly Majority’s mission to make the everyday lives of hardworking families easier and we will continue fighting for a future where no hardworking family has to worry about putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their heads.”

Inflation has driven the costs of everyday necessities higher and as a result, the State’s revenue from the collection of sales tax has also increased. Governor Hochul believes that money belongs to hardworking New York families and should be put back in their pockets as an inflation refund — and that’s why 8.2 million households statewide will receive a check this fall.

Starting today, New Yorkers can visit ny.gov/inflationrefund for more information on eligibility and other details.

Who’s Eligible for an Inflation Refund Check?

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return ;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

There are no age restrictions. Filers do not need to do anything to receive an inflation refund check. If you filed a tax return, are below the income thresholds, and no one else claimed you as a dependent, you will receive a check.

When Will Checks Be Delivered?

Checks will be mailed across the state starting in October, and deliveries will continue through November.

Your check may arrive earlier or later than your neighbors, as mailings will not be based on zip code or region.

Additional information from the New York State Tax Department can be seen at ny.gov/inflationrefund.

Regional Breakdown

Inflation refund checks will be sent this fall to 8.2 million households throughout all corners of New York State. A breakdown of the number of checks going to each region can be seen below.