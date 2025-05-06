PLAYLAND PARK JOBS SUMMER 2025

Hits: 60

PLAYLAND PARK TO HOST A SERIES OF JOB FAIRS

Apply to a variety of jobs at Playland Park!

[Rye, NY] – Learn about, apply to and have the chance to interview on the spot to a range of jobs at Playland Park at its upcoming job fairs, Saturdays, May 10 and 17, and June 7. Positions include: Park Management (Operations), Ride Operators, Ride Attendants, Lifeguards, Cashiers, Custodial and Painters.

The May 10 and June 7 job fairs will take place at the Westchester County Center in the Exhibition Hall, and the May 17 job fair will take place at Playland Park. All job fairs will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Many Westchester County residents’ first jobs are at Playland Park. It’s a very special place in Westchester where memories are made and by working at the park, employees get to share in the joy of those making memories, and help create them. Whether you’re joining us for the first time or returning for another season, we’d love to welcome you to the team this summer.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said: “The job fairs that are being offered are a great way for potential employees to learn more about the inner-workings of the park while having the opportunity to kick-start or advance in their careers.”

Attendees will need to bring their card and valid photo I.D. Applicants ages 16 and 17 who plan to complete their application at the fair must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Eligible applicants that may wish to enroll in Westchester County Payroll Direct Deposit as their form of payment, must bring with them, either a blank voided check or a bank issued Direct Deposit Set Up Form, which includes their routing number and account number printed on the document. Salary starts at $16.60 per hour.

Additional job fairs may be added.

The Westchester County Center is located at 198 Central Avenue in White Plains. Parking will be free for those attending.

Playland Park is located at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye