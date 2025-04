COFFEE WITH WHITE PLAINS WEEK SATURDAY 8:30 A.M. EDT THE APRIL 25 REPORT ON FIOS CH.45, OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 61

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS–BEST STATE OF COUNTY, CITY OR STATE OR UNION ADDRESS IN 25 YEARS THE HISTORIC RPI AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED

ANNOUNCES NEW TERMINAL FOR COUNTY AIRPORT. NO EXPANSION.

PLAYLAND COMES BACK! COMMITS TO OPENING PLAYLAND FOR THE SUMMERÂ

GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND 11 OTHER ATTORNEYS GENERAL SUE ADMINISTRATION FOR IMPOSING TARIFFS WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL

REAL ESTATE PRICES SOAR IN WESTCHESTER

THE SENIOR HOUSING DILEMMA SHOUD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO NOW?

THE SENIOR END OF LIFE CARE QUANDRY: $10,000 A MONTH?

D.A. CACASE AND COUNTY ATTORNEY NONNA POOL LAWYERS TO GET JUVENILE ACCUSED OFFENDERS TO TRIAL FASTER

POLLEN ATTACKS YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST DETAILS THE WORST ALLERGY SEASON IN MEMORY

