TONIGHT AT 7 ON FIOS CH 45 AND WP OPTIMUM CH 76–WESTCHESTER ANGELS TEAMS WITH STEM TO SUPPORT EDUCATION, ENTRPRENEURSHIP ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD AT 7 PM AND ALL WEEK ANYTIME ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

The Westchester Angels and The STEM Alliance are excited to announce a new strategic partnership to supercharge STEM learning opportunities for children and adults across Westchester County. By blending financial support with hands-on volunteer engagement, The Westchester Angels – a group of dynamic local investors backing innovative startups – are empowering The STEM Alliance to expand its reach and impact. The STEM Alliance, a fast-growing Mamaroneck based nonprofit, works to close systemic gaps in STEM education by providing equal access to cutting-edge science, technology, engineering, and math learning opportunities. Their ultimate goal? To inspire innovation and create workforce pathways through STEM education and digital equity.

This partnership is about more than just funding-it’s about action. The Westchester Angels are bringing their entrepreneurial spirit to the table, amplifying the STEM Alliance’s vital programs like “Connect Westchester,” which tackles the digital divide head-on by providing free tech skills training, affordable devices, and internet access to underserved residents. Together, these organizations are paving the way for a brighter future, ensuring that every individual – regardless of background – can unlock the doors to opportunities and success through STEM skills.

Under the partnership, the Westchester Angels will donate $100 of each new membership and membership renewal to The STEM Alliance. Westchester Angels also plans to host an annual event benefiting The STEM Alliance and provide volunteer opportunities for their members to support the organization’s mission.

“The Westchester Angels are proud to partner with The STEM Alliance to foster innovation and create pathways for future STEM leaders,” said Sandy Wollman, Co-Founder of the Westchester Angels. “Our members are eager to contribute both financially and through volunteerism, ensuring that local students and underserved populations have access to the resources and support they need to succeed in today’s digital economy.”

The STEM Alliance will collaborate closely with the Westchester Angels to share joint updates and achievements to their respective stakeholders, strengthening the visibility of both organizations’ impact. “We’re thrilled to align with Westchester Angels in our shared vision of advancing STEM education, supporting young innovators, and helping create a STEM-ready workforce.” said Margaret Käufer, President of The STEM Alliance. “This partnership amplifies the shared goals of two fantastic organizations from the business and nonprofit sectors.”