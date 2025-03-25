MARCH 25–TRAFFIC THEY DON’T TELL YOU ABOUT ON TRAFFIC REPORTS: BEWARE TRAVELING WEST ON INTERSTATE 80 NEW JERSEY TRAFFIC THEY DO NOT TELL YOU ABOUT. WHO KNEW?

Brenda Starr and I went West today to a family reunion in The Caldwells, New Jersey. Now I had not been on Interstate 80 in a long time. As we approched Exit 52 for the Caldwells, I saw a very little sign saying “Detour Exit 34” this seemed curious to me. When I got to the famous Cloverleaf Tavern in Caldwell, now 92 years old. It came up in conversation that I-80 was losed both east and west bound at that exit.

Who knew?

It has been closed since February 10! Since I do not commute and go everywhere I have to go via Zoom, I do not listen to traffic reports.

I have to assume it is covered on the traffic reports. But then if you do not travel it regularly you may not know about it.

Let us assume I am the only one in the Northeast who does not know about it. So if there is anyone who is heading into New York on Intertstate 80 on vacation or heading from New York on I-80

KNOW THIS: Do NOT take Interstate 80 to go way out west or travel the New York Metropolitan area.

You are detoured onto local roads at the Route 34 exit.

Why? Massive mines that the Interstate was built over have caved in, creating the world’s biggest potholes that make the roadway impossible.

This is a massive mistake in construction at the time the road was built.

This is News 12 meat.

Why is there not ongoing coverage and analysis on whether it is being corrected/repaired/rebuilt in the right way?

My suggestion: heading east or west may be to take the New York Thruway Westbound or Eastbound and take a southbound detour. If you are coming North to New York from the South…take the New Jersey Turnpike northbound, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Eastbound.

Anybody have further suggestions on this major infrastructure error 80 years ago when this road was built send them to WPCNR@aol.com.

Jerseyans, my sympathies.

All we have to worry about in New York is Congestion pricing, horrible bumpy roads all over Westchester County and of course the drivers cowboying 20 miles (at least) over the speed limit, negligible enforcement of reckless aggressive driving.

Happy driving vacations everybody….and take the long way around.