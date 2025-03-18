MARCH 18 — PAUL FEINER CALLS FOR CITIZENS COMMITTEE AGAINST HATE BIGOTRY

Hits: 45

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER MARCH 18,2025:

WANTED—A CITIZENS COMMITTEE TO ORGANIZE A STUDENT CONTEST AGAINST HATE AND BIGOTRY

WINNING POSTERS WILL BE PLACED AROUND GREENBURGH –CONTEST TO BE ANNUAL

Last Tuesday I suggested to the Greenburgh Town Board that the town sponsor an annual poster competition among school children against hate and bigotry.

Members of the Board asked me to come up with a more specific proposal. The next step: A committee of residents should be formed to help come up with criteria for an annual contest and assist in implementation of this student art contest. The committee may choose to organize two or three different competitions based on grades – grade school, middle school and high school.

I suggest that the winning posters be placed at the entrance to Greenburgh Town Hall, the Theodore Young Community Center, The Police and Court House, the Library, AF Veteran Park and at the entrances to Greenburgh streets for one year.

I think that the winning posters should highlight what a welcoming community Greenburgh is. Those entering the competition should highlight opposition to all forms of bigotry—against Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Irish, Indian, Italians, Muslims, Chinese, Japanese, Hindu’s, Sikh’s and the LGBTQ community among others.

The winning posters should be placed at the above locations for one year. Each year the town should sponsor another student competition. This contest is also a great opportunity to teach students about racism and bigotry and to encourage our youth to welcome those who are different.

Are you interested in helping develop a proposal? And, working as a member of the committee.? If yes – please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

I would like to present the Town Board with a proposal that could be considered and hope that the first competition could be organized this year.

Let’s celebrate our diversity and let’s send a message to anyone entering Greenburgh that we will not tolerate bigotry against anyone.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor