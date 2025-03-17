MARCH 17– OUTBREAK NORTHEAST– FLU INFECTIONS CONTINUE HIGH. COVID IN NEW YORK HAS HAD A LONG STRETCH “WITHOUT A NEW WAVE”

Hits: 52
Outbreak Outlook – Northeast – Mar 17
Respiratory Diseases
Influenza
Flu activity continues to drift down, but most states in the region are still much higher than what we see during the off season.
Maine leads Northeastern states with an outpatient ILI percentage of 5.8%, down from 6.3% the previous week. ED visits stand at 4.8%, among the highest in the region.
New York follows closely with outpatient ILI at 5.6% (ignore the big gray bar in the plot below, that is because of missing data last week). The state reports the highest hospitalization rate in the Northeast at 7.2 per 100,000, though ED visits are comparatively lower at 2.5%. In New York City, outpatient ILI is still super high at 7%. Activity there is falling, but the declines have slowed somewaht.
Northeast: Outpatient influenza-like illness
% of visits to the doctor that are for fever and either cough or sore throat
New Jersey reports similar levels with outpatient ILI at 5.6%, after decreasing from 6.3% the previous week. ED visits stand at 3.2%, which is moderate to high.
Northern New England is still in the thick of it. Massachusetts reports outpatient ILI at 4.7%, though this is a big improvement from 6.3% the prior week, with ED visits at 3.3%. New Hampshire shows similar outpatient ILI at 4.7%, after a big decrease from 6.7% the previous week, but reports the highest ED visit percentage in the region at 5.2%.
Connecticut maintains moderate outpatient ILI at 3.8% (down slightly from 4.0%), with the second-highest hospitalization rate in the region at 6.5 per 100,000 and ED visits at 3.7%.
Vermont doesn’t appear in the outpatient ILI dataset but reports elevated ED visits at 3.4%. Rhode Island shows outpatient ILI at 2.9% (down from 3.8%), with ED visits at 1.9%, the lowest in the region. Pennsylvania reports the lowest outpatient ILI percentage in the Northeast at 2.8% (down from 3.4%), with ED visits at 3.1%.
Northeast: ED visits for influenza (%)
% of visits to the emergency department that are for influenza
COVID-19
Covid-19 is pretty quiet. Wastewater activity held roughly steady at low levels this past week. Severe illness is low and decreasing.
Wastewater activity has declined to low levels in Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. While activity is still high in Connecticut and New Jersey, it is trending downward. Activity remains stable at very low levels in New York. It has been roughly around this level since late September, which is a startlingly long stretch without a wave.
ED visits are minimal and decreasing or stable across the region, with the exception of Rhode Island, which reported a slight increase. ED visits have declined substantially, and are now 2-4x lower than they were in January in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. In Maine, ED visits have decreased 8-fold since January, down to 0.4%.
Hospitalizations are fairly low across most of the region, with most states reporting rates <4.0 hospitalizations per 100,000. Hospitalizations decreased or held steady this past week in most states. Hospitalizations continue to slowly improve in Pennsylvania, where rates have declined to 6.3, down from 12.8 in mid-January.
RSV & Other Bugs
Data on other respiratory pathogens was not updated this week.
Stomach Bugs
Norovirus data was not updated this week, but I think it is a safe bet that rates are still very high.
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
New:
Previously reported:
In other news
