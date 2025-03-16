CONGRESSWOMAN NITA LOWEY LEAVES US

Hits: 34

(VIDEO IS FROM A TOWN HALL MEETING AT WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL ATTENDED BY LOWEY, AND INCLUDES EXCERPTS OF AN INTERVIEW WITH HER BY THE BUSINESS JOURNAL’S PETER KATZ.)

Special to WPCNR from The Westchester Business Journal By Peter Katz (Reprinted with permission)

Nita Lowey, who from 1989 until 2021 served in Congress representing Westchester, has died at age 87. In 2019 she announced that she would not for reelection in 2020. Among her achievements in Congress was to become the first woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Lowey’s family announced her passing. She died at her home in Harrison, surrounded by her husband, chlldren and other family members. She had battled breast cancer that had spread to other parts of her body.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor Lowey beginning immediately and through sunset on Monday, March 17.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey,” Hochul said. “As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland.”

Lowey served for 32 years in the House of Representatives, representing parts of the Hudson Valley. She died on March 15 in Harrison and was survived by her husband of 64 years, Stephen Lowey; her children Dana, Jackie and Douglas; and eight grandchildren.

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said,

“The Empire State and the entire country have lost a principled, passionate and powerful public servant with the passing of Congresswoman Nita Lowey. Over the course of her historic career, Congresswoman Lowey courageously served her constituents and stood up for New Yorkers while shattering multiple glass ceilings along the way.

“Born and raised in the Bronx, Nita was a true New Yorker to her core. In 1988, she was elected to a district in Westchester and Rockland Counties, which she represented passionately for over three decades. Congresswoman Lowey always used her hard-fought power to make sure that New York was front and center at the negotiating table, helping deliver much-needed resources to our state following the devastation of September 11, 2001, Superstorm Sandy and the coronavirus pandemic,” Jeffries said.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester County mourns the passing of former U.S. Congresswoman Nita Lowey. She was a tireless advocate for our County, a mentor, a friend and always a beacon of hope. Serving as a U.S. Representative from 1989 until 2021, she championed integrity, honesty and the values of good government. Lowey made history as the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, leaving a legacy of breaking barriers and improving lives. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire and guide us.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper said, “It’s hard to encapsulate the impact she had in 914 (Westchester). Lowey simply defined a whole generation of public service in NY. I know there will be a lot of broken hearts today.”

In one of the numerous honors she received during her lifetime from Westchester organizations, The Open Door Family Medical Center’s School-Based Health Center Program changed its name to the Nita M. Lowey Center for Health in Schools.

The program provides primary health care services for students in elementary, middle and high schools in Port Chester and Ossining. Services are available regardless of a family’s ability to pay and there are no out-of-pocket costs.

“The name change pays tribute to our long-standing partnership with Congresswoman Lowey, who has been a major supporter of the Open Door since the program’s beginning,” said Lindsay Farrell, president and CEO of Open Door at the time. “She has been instrumental in securing the funding for the launch and growth of our School-Based Health Center program over many years.”