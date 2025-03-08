ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHIMSKY CALLS FOR CITIZENS TO DEMAND PSC REJECT CON ED RATE INCREASE DOUBLING INFLATION

Posted on

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER MARCH 8, 2025:

 

District 92 | News You Can Use

 

Fighting Con Ed Rate Increases 

Since learning of Con Edison’s proposed 2026 rate hikes — 11.4% for electricity and 13.3% for natural gas —

I have been participating in multiple efforts to object to their filing with the NY State Public Service Commission (PSC).

The matter will remain before the PSC in a multi-month review process, throughout which I will continue to work individually,

with the Legislature’s Westchester delegation, and with our nonprofit partners to urge the PSC to reject Con Ed’s request.

An increase of this size would place an unacceptable cost burden on New York taxpayers, compounding prior increases that have

already outpaced wages and compounded the pressures of global inflation. Meanwhile, Con Ed has enjoyed record profits.

It is both unfair and unsustainable for those who have no choice but to pay for Con Ed’s service. Rather than attempting to squeeze everyday New Yorkers yet again, Con Ed should economize or self-fund a greater portion of the costs for its maintenance and improvement projects.

While I continue to pursue this matter, I encourage my constituents to file individual complaints with the PSC
at their soonest opportunity. To do so, visit dps.ny.gov/file-search, enter case number 25-E-0072,
and click Post Comments in the upper right to access the comments form.

 

 

Women’s History Month

The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” With that in mind, I want to express my appreciation to all our women educators, counselors, and mentors for their role in building a strong society where equality is embodied and valued. Your dedication to preparing the next generation is of the utmost importance for our world and our shared future.

To kick off Women’s History Month, I delivered a talk last Sunday at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library on the burgeoning crisis

in women’s health care. The medical research community has only recently recognized that women’s bodies respond to diseases and

treatments differently from their male counterparts.

The progress we make in improving outcomes for women will rely on women having parity as practitioners, researchers, and subjects

in the studies. This applies not only to the treatment of reproductive and maternal health, but to heart disease

(the leading cause of death among women), cancer, stroke, asthma, ADHD, and other issues spanning the range of care.

  
Speaking at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library about the burgeoning crisis in women’s health.

Below are some upcoming Women’s History Month events in Westchester County. You can also learn about women’s history and

events statewide from the New York State Museum at nysm.nysed.gov/womens-histoy-resources and from

Revolutionary Westchester 250’s March Newsletter.

 


MorDance: Echoes of Silence
5-8 PM, Friday, March 7
Hudson River Museum, Yonkers

MorDance’s Echoes of Silence is an immersive ballet honoring influential female singer-songwriters from the 1960s and 1970s.

Starting at 6 PM, the dancers will perform at various locations throughout the museum, with live music by a solo guitarist and vocalist,

culminating in a collective performance in the Middle Level galleries. This event is part of the Hudson River Museum’s “Free First Fridays”

program.

 


Celebrating Women’s History: Elizabeth Cady Stanton
10:30-11:30 AM, Saturday, March 8
Greenburgh Public Library, Elmsford

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site will celebrate Women’s History Month with “Women and the American Revolution,”

a program featuring short, first-person re-enactments that reflect the diversity of experiences of Peggy Shippen Arnold,

Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Abigail Adams, Phoebe Ward, and Anna Ward.

 


Women and the American Revolution
1 PM, Saturday, March 8
St. Paul’s Church, Mount Vernon

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site will celebrate Women’s History Month with “Women and the American Revolution,”

a program featuring short, first-person re-enactments depicting the diverse experiences of Peggy Shippen Arnold,

Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Abigail Adams, Phoebe Ward, and Anna Ward.

 


UNA-Westchester International Women’s Day
2-4 PM, Sunday, March 9
Mahattanville College, Purchase, and via Zoom

The United Nations Association of Westchester’s International Women’s Day event will feature keynote speaker Liz Abzug,

Founder and Executive Director of the Bella Abzug Leadership Institute, and honor Westchester Women’s Agenda,

Zonta Club of New Rochelle, and the Child Care Council of Westchester.

This hybrid event will be presented in person at Manhattanville College and via Zoom

 

 

New Laws in March

Effective Date

Chapter

Summary

3/11/2025

Ch. 550 of 2024
A6168A / S5992A

Ch. 39 of 2025
A1019 / S758

Ch. 43 of 2025
A1026 / S809

Requires the Department of Health to require all maternal healthcare facilities to include and/or post on the maternal healthcare facility’s webpage, lobby, and patient waiting areas information stating a birthing parent is allowed to have a doula present for delivery and/or inpatient care post-delivery except during emergencies or when such access could compromise the safety of the patient or health care team.

3/13/2025

Ch. 554 of 2024
A117A / S3230A

Adds additional factors to be considered by the Department of Health for applications for a license to operate a bank or storage facility for embryos to ensure their safety, including the ability to monitor and record temperature, establishing a chain of custody, and safeguarding patient records.

3/13/2025

Ch. 557 of 2024
S7125-A/A5073-A

Ch. 64 of 2025
A2056 / S2670

Prohibits mortgagees from requiring mortgagors of certain residential real property to purchase flood insurance exceeding the lesser of the replacement value of the property or outstanding principal mortgage balance as of the beginning of the year, or that includes coverage for contents.

3/13/2025

Ch. 560 of 2024
A7516A / S9283

Ch. 35 of 2025
A927 / S763

Requires the Department of Health to include information on congenital heart defect births in its health care and wellness education and outreach program.

3/13/2025

Ch. 561 of 2024
A9169A / S7781A

Ch. 63 of 2025
A1676 / S764

Directs the commissioner of corrections and community supervision to establish an annual heat mitigation plan to ensure the safety and wellbeing of incarcerated individuals and correctional staff; directs the extreme heat action plan work group of the Department of Environmental Conservation to analyze the impact of extreme heat on incarcerated individuals and people working in prisons and developing plans to establish cooling stations and evaporative fans in these facilities.

3/13/2025

Ch. 571 of 2024
A1390 / S1160

Allows school districts to hold elections, board votes and annual meetings in any building owned or leased by the district, in addition to any district schoolhouse, as long as they comply with ADA accessibility standards.

3/13/2025

Ch. 573 of 2024
A5803B / S4674A

Creates a Parkinson’s disease registry and directs certain health professionals and general hospitals to report instances of Parkinson’s disease and related conditions to the Department of Health.

3/13/2025

Ch. 574 of 2024
A4199 / S5502

Ch. 23 of 2025
A693 / S770

Provides crime victims with an informational sheet explaining their rights, such as being notified when the offender is released from a correctional facility or has a parole hearing, as well as contact information for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Office of Victim Assistance.

3/13/2025

Ch. 575 of 2024
A3498A / S5808A

Increases various fixed fees for the provision of certain services by a sheriff to reflect the rate of inflation.

3/17/2025

Ch. 600 of 2024
A5004 / S4393

Requires fentanyl test strips and information about their use to be provided within DOH opioid overdose prevention programs.

3/21/2025

Ch. 608 of 2024
A2833 / S5615

Ch. 12 of 2025
A426 / S2671 

Directs that state agencies require that procurement of personal computing goods, services and solutions meet the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework to prevent cyberattacks.

3/21/2025

Ch. 612 of 2024
A4098B / S4305B

Directs the wireless service industry to report on current and future plans to pursue renewable energy technology to power macrocells.

3/21/2025

Ch. 613 of 2024
A4737B / S2376B

Ch. 30 of 2025
A920 / S785

Adds medical and health insurance information within the definitions of identity theft.

3/21/2025

Ch. 616 of 2024
A6799B / S8965A

Ch. 37 of 2025
A1017 / S786

Establishes a drug-induced movement disorder screening education program to educate the public about the importance of screening for drug-induced movement disorders, develop and distribute educational materials for healthcare providers regarding treatment for drug-induced movement disorders, and eliminate bias and reduction of stigma for people living with drug-induced movement disorders related to the treatment of mental health conditions.

3/21/2025

Ch. 619 of 2024
A7184A / S3283A

Ch. 29 of 2025
A916 / S788

Makes technical and clarifying amendments to the Family Health Care Decisions Act regarding health care agents and proxies and nonhospital orders not to resuscitate.

3/21/2025

Ch. 620 of 2024
A7194 / S3176

Provides for certificates of relief from disabilities issued by courts or by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to have the same standards as certificates of good conduct.

3/21/2025

Ch. 6 of 2025
A917 / S784

Terminates the subsidies provided to a parent who adopts a disabled or hard to place child if the child re-enters foster care or if the parents previously voluntarily suspended the rights to the child.

3/22/2025

Ch. 501 of 2024
A6637 / S940

Prohibits employers and educational institutions from requiring an applicant to provide a copy of his or her criminal history record.

3/22/2025

Ch. 524 of 2024
A10384 / S9246

Requires Boards of Visitors under the jurisdiction of OPWDD to make information about elected board members, by-laws, meetings and other activities available to the public online.

3/24/2025

Ch. 356 of 2024
A9407A / S9021A

Provides supplemental spousal liability insurance coverage for the spouse of an insured who has indicated that they have a spouse on their auto insurance application.

3/25/2025

Ch. 540 of 2024
A28C / S509B

Requires restaurants that offer online delivery services via the internet or mobile application to post a hyperlink to view recent sanitary inspection grades on their website.

3/26/2025

Ch. 338 of 2024
A3866B / S220B

Requires NYCHA to notify residents of interruptions in gas service and work expeditiously to restore service.

3/26/2025

Ch. 386 of 2024
A8304B / S7748C

Authorizes the sale of wireless communications equipment protection plans by licensed wireless communication

equipment vendors and requires certain notices and consumer protections.

 

 

REAL ID 

The deadline to get your REAL ID is rapidly approaching. Starting May 7, 2025, all residents will be required to have a

REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings, unless you have a valid passport.

For more information and a list of necessary documents, visit dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id.

 

 

NYS Unclaimed Funds 

Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and the courts are among the many organizations required by law to report dormant accounts

to the NY State Comptroller. These organizations must attempt to notify you by mail and publish the information in newspapers. Despite these efforts, many funds remain unclaimed and are turned over to the Office of the State Comptroller. The New York State Comptroller’s Office currently has over $19 billion in lost money waiting to be claimed by New York State residents. To research or submit a claim for unclaimed funds, visit osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds.

 

 

New York State Jobs

Did you know that New York State has more than 7,000 current job openings in a range of career fields,

with a number of those opportunities in Westchester County?

These are jobs that come with competitive salaries, flexible schedules, paid parental leave, and excellent pension,

health, dental, and vision benefits. To learn more and view listings, visit ny.gov/wewantyou.

 

 

Westchester County Seasonal Job Fair

Explore Westchester County Parks’ seasonal job offerings — and apply and interview on the spot — on Saturday, March 15,

from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Positions are available for Nature Camp Counselors, Recreation Attendants, Lifeguards, and more.

Locations span the more than 50 facilities in Westchester County’s Parks system. Learn more at

parks.westchestergov.com/seasonal-job-fair.

 

 

Senior Law Day

Do you wonder if you should update your will, or have a will at all? Or, whether your plans for home care or spending should change

as costs for Medicare and other essentials increase in 2025? The next Senior Law Day event will be held virtually on on

Thursday, March 13, from 10 AM to noon. Attorneys, geriatric care managers, and financial planners will be available to meet

privately via Zoom, at no cost and no obligation. Register for 15-minute time slots at www.seniorlawday.info starting 7 AM

on Wednesday, March 12.

 

 

Westchester County 
Amateur Photo Contest

The Greenburgh Library Guild has announced the 16th Annual Westchester County Amateur Photo Contest.

This juried contest offers cash prizes for adults and high school students, plus exhibition at the library’s

Howard and Ruth Jacobs Family Gallery.

Submissions will be accepted from March 15–31, in accordance with contest rules and restrictions.

Learn more at greenburghlibrary.org/ld.php?content_id=79112180.

 

 

Out & About

 
Discussing our schools’ needs with representatives of the Yonkers Council of PTAs/PTSAs and the teachers’ union NYSUT.

 
Meeting with the healthcare workers of 1199 SEIU.

 
Rallying for local road funding with the Constructions Industry Council of Westchester and the 
state and regional associations of town and highway superintendents.

 
Honoring district residents Andrea Reed and Douglass Alligood at the 
National Council of Negro Women’s Changemakers of Westchester County Awards.


Attending a unity mass at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Yonkers and 
welcoming the start of Ramadan at Ardsley’s crescent lighting event.

 

 

Local Weekend Events

Saturday, March 8:

Sunday, March 9

 

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead this weekend — 
Daylight Savings Time starts at 2 AM on Sunday, March 9!

 

 

If my office can be of assistance to you, please respond to this email or call 914-631-1605.

Best wishes,

 

MaryJane Shimsky
Assemblymember 92nd District

 

Follow Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky here on Facebook for additional news from Albany and the District 92 communities of Mount Pleasant, Greenburgh, and northwest Yonkers.

