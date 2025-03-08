ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHIMSKY CALLS FOR CITIZENS TO DEMAND PSC REJECT CON ED RATE INCREASE DOUBLING INFLATION

Hits: 30
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER MARCH 8, 2025:
District 92 | News You Can Use
Fighting Con Ed Rate Increases
Since learning of Con Edison’s proposed 2026 rate hikes — 11.4% for electricity and 13.3% for natural gas —
I have been participating in multiple efforts to object to their filing with the NY State Public Service Commission (PSC).
The matter will remain before the PSC in a multi-month review process, throughout which I will continue to work individually,
with the Legislature’s Westchester delegation, and with our nonprofit partners to urge the PSC to reject Con Ed’s request.
An increase of this size would place an unacceptable cost burden on New York taxpayers, compounding prior increases that have
already outpaced wages and compounded the pressures of global inflation. Meanwhile, Con Ed has enjoyed record profits.
It is both unfair and unsustainable for those who have no choice but to pay for Con Ed’s service. Rather than attempting to squeeze everyday New Yorkers yet again, Con Ed should economize or self-fund a greater portion of the costs for its maintenance and improvement projects.
While I continue to pursue this matter, I encourage my constituents to file individual complaints with the PSC
at their soonest opportunity. To do so, visit dps.ny.gov/file-search, enter case number 25-E-0072,
and click Post Comments in the upper right to access the comments form.
Women’s History Month
The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” With that in mind, I want to express my appreciation to all our women educators, counselors, and mentors for their role in building a strong society where equality is embodied and valued. Your dedication to preparing the next generation is of the utmost importance for our world and our shared future.
To kick off Women’s History Month, I delivered a talk last Sunday at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library on the burgeoning crisis
in women’s health care. The medical research community has only recently recognized that women’s bodies respond to diseases and
treatments differently from their male counterparts.
The progress we make in improving outcomes for women will rely on women having parity as practitioners, researchers, and subjects
in the studies. This applies not only to the treatment of reproductive and maternal health, but to heart disease
(the leading cause of death among women), cancer, stroke, asthma, ADHD, and other issues spanning the range of care.
Below are some upcoming Women’s History Month events in Westchester County. You can also learn about women’s history and
events statewide from the New York State Museum at nysm.nysed.gov/womens-histoy-resources and from
Revolutionary Westchester 250’s March Newsletter.
MorDance’s Echoes of Silence is an immersive ballet honoring influential female singer-songwriters from the 1960s and 1970s.
Starting at 6 PM, the dancers will perform at various locations throughout the museum, with live music by a solo guitarist and vocalist,
culminating in a collective performance in the Middle Level galleries. This event is part of the Hudson River Museum’s “Free First Fridays”
program.
St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site will celebrate Women’s History Month with “Women and the American Revolution,”
a program featuring short, first-person re-enactments depicting the diverse experiences of Peggy Shippen Arnold,
Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Abigail Adams, Phoebe Ward, and Anna Ward.
The United Nations Association of Westchester’s International Women’s Day event will feature keynote speaker Liz Abzug,
Founder and Executive Director of the Bella Abzug Leadership Institute, and honor Westchester Women’s Agenda,
Zonta Club of New Rochelle, and the Child Care Council of Westchester.
This hybrid event will be presented in person at Manhattanville College and via Zoom
New Laws in March
REAL ID
The deadline to get your REAL ID is rapidly approaching. Starting May 7, 2025, all residents will be required to have a
REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings, unless you have a valid passport.
For more information and a list of necessary documents, visit dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id.
NYS Unclaimed Funds
Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and the courts are among the many organizations required by law to report dormant accounts
to the NY State Comptroller. These organizations must attempt to notify you by mail and publish the information in newspapers. Despite these efforts, many funds remain unclaimed and are turned over to the Office of the State Comptroller. The New York State Comptroller’s Office currently has over $19 billion in lost money waiting to be claimed by New York State residents. To research or submit a claim for unclaimed funds, visit osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds.
New York State Jobs
Did you know that New York State has more than 7,000 current job openings in a range of career fields,
with a number of those opportunities in Westchester County?
These are jobs that come with competitive salaries, flexible schedules, paid parental leave, and excellent pension,
health, dental, and vision benefits. To learn more and view listings, visit ny.gov/wewantyou.
Westchester County Seasonal Job Fair
Explore Westchester County Parks’ seasonal job offerings — and apply and interview on the spot — on Saturday, March 15,
from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.
Positions are available for Nature Camp Counselors, Recreation Attendants, Lifeguards, and more.
Locations span the more than 50 facilities in Westchester County’s Parks system. Learn more at
parks.westchestergov.com/seasonal-job-fair.
Senior Law Day
Do you wonder if you should update your will, or have a will at all? Or, whether your plans for home care or spending should change
as costs for Medicare and other essentials increase in 2025? The next Senior Law Day event will be held virtually on on
Thursday, March 13, from 10 AM to noon. Attorneys, geriatric care managers, and financial planners will be available to meet
privately via Zoom, at no cost and no obligation. Register for 15-minute time slots at www.seniorlawday.info starting 7 AM
on Wednesday, March 12.
Westchester County
The Greenburgh Library Guild has announced the 16th Annual Westchester County Amateur Photo Contest.
This juried contest offers cash prizes for adults and high school students, plus exhibition at the library’s
Howard and Ruth Jacobs Family Gallery.
Submissions will be accepted from March 15–31, in accordance with contest rules and restrictions.
Learn more at greenburghlibrary.org/ld.php?content_id=79112180.
Out & About
Local Weekend Events
Saturday, March 8:
Sunday, March 9
Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead this weekend —
If my office can be of assistance to you, please respond to this email or call 914-631-1605.
Best wishes,
MaryJane Shimsky
