NOVEMBER 25 — HOCHUL SIGNS EXTENDED AGE ORDER OF PROTECTION PROVISIONS IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES

Hits: 42

GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION EXPANDING LEGAL PROTECTIONS IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TO THREATENED PERSONS OVER 18

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation expanding protections in domestic violence cases in criminal and family court. This legislation recognizes that domestic violence does not just impact a person who is or was in an intimate relationship with an abuser –– it impacts their family and household members as well.

Under this legislation, all family and household members will be afforded the same process in court, including the ability to obtain an order of protection. Previous laws only allowed unrelated children under the age of 18 to be included on the adult family member’s order of protection.

Additionally, this legislation will allow these family and household members to file family offense petitions in Family Court. Today’s action, on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, expands on Governor Hochul and the Legislature’s commitments to keeping all New Yorkers safe and combating domestic violence.

“Melanie Chianese should be standing with us today, along with countless New Yorkers lost at the hands of senseless and preventable acts of domestic violence,” Governor Hochul said. “By signing Melanie’s law, we are committing New York State, our law enforcement and our legal system to the fundamental principle that every person deserves to be protected.”

Melanie’s Law is named after Melanie Chianese, who was tragically killed by her mother’s ex-boyfriend while he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a domestic violence felony.

Melanie’s mother, Cheryl Chianese-Cavalli, was able to get orders of protection for herself and Melanie’s four-year-old son, but Melanie was ineligible because she was 29.

Governor Hochul was joined at the signing by Melanie’s mother. Melanie’s Law recognizes the importance of protecting those close to a victim, as in many cases, those who harm will use any method to establish power and control over their partner, including hurting those who matter most to them.

Mother of Melanie Chianese, Cheryl Chianese-Cavalli said, “Today is a big step forward for domestic violence. Melanie’s Law will save lives and her legacy will live on forever in our hearts.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “With Governor Hochul’s signing of Melanie’s Law today, New York takes a significant step forward in strengthening protections for survivors of domestic violence and their loved ones. I commend Senator Michelle Hinchey for her determination in championing this law and thank our partners in the Assembly for their collaboration in getting it done. Above all, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Melanie’s family and the advocates who have turned their pain into purpose, working tirelessly to make this law a reality. Their courage and determination will provide safety and peace of mind to countless families across our state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Today, thanks to one mother’s extraordinary courage and advocacy for change, Melanie’s Law, championed by her mom, Cheryl, is now law. Domestic violence leaves a trail of trauma that impacts entire families, and when people come forward for help, they deserve a legal system that offers protection and compassion. I’m proud to sponsor Melanie’s Law, which will help do that, allowing orders of protection to now extend to relatives of DV victims, providing a safeguard for those who often bear the ripple effects of abuse. My deepest thanks go to Governor Hochul for signing this vital legislation and Cheryl Chianese, whose advocacy has provided families with a stronger voice in their fight for safety through Melanie’s Law.”

The signing comes one month after more than 250 professionals from across the state arrived in Albany to attend “Learning the Signs: Assessing the Risk of Lethality in Domestic Violence Cases” — the state’s first-ever summit of its kind — hosted by the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) and the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

The two-day training provided law enforcement agencies, attorneys, social services staff, gender-based violence services providers and other professionals with the necessary training and tools to assess danger in domestic violence cases and respond in a survivor-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive manner.

Earlier in October, Governor Hochul announced a record-level, $35 million state investment to improve the public safety response to intimate partner abuse and domestic violence and better address the needs of victims and survivors.