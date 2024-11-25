GOVERNOR VETO OF NON PROFIT PROTECTION LAW LAMENTED. WOULD PROTECT FROM GOVERNMENT LABELING A NON PROFIT A “TERRORIST” ORGANIZATION AND TERMINATING CONTRACTS

Hits: 44
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. NOVEMBER 26, 2024:
Fair Contracting with Nonprofit Organizations
With NPW’s (NON PROFIT WORKERS)advocacy, S.4877-A (Mayer) / A.2740-B (Paulin), had passed both the New York State Senate and Assembly. This legislation addressed serious issues related to nonprofit contracting with state agencies, including late procurement and payment and government accountability in the contracting process.
Governor Hochul reviewed the bills, and vetoed signing them into law. Please find the veto message HERE.
While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, it was still a win as the legislation passed the Assembly for the first time. We are committed to working with all parties to determine how to improve the process and will keep you updated on further action.
Our sincere gratitude to Senator Mayer and Assemblymember Paulin for championing this legislation, their team members for the considerable time and effort made interfacing with NPW and our lobbyist Deanne Braveman from Mercury, and for the support of the Westchester Assembly and Senate delegations to Westchester.
HR 9495 Passed the House of Representatives
The House of Representatives did vote to pass HR 9495. HR 9495, which would allow a presidentially appointed treasury secretary to unilaterally strip a nonprofit of its status if deemed a “terrorism-supporting” organization, has passed in the US House of Representatives.
While very disappointing, unified advocacy did have an impact as 37 members of the house changed their yes vote to no.
NPW will be reaching out to Senate Majority Leader Schumer’s and Senator Gillibrand’s offices this week and will keep you updated on further action related to the U.S. Senate.
Special NPW Policy Committee Meeting December 19th, 10:00 – 11:30 AM – Open to Members and Nonmembers
The NPW Disabilities Affinity Group and Public Policy Committee will meet together virtually on December 19th, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.
There will be a special presentation from the #JustPay Campaign. This will be an important opportunity to address concerns about the COLA and other issues related to advancing higher wages for nonprofit human services workers and more equitable systems for the nonprofit sector.