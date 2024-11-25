GOVERNOR VETO OF NON PROFIT PROTECTION LAW LAMENTED. WOULD PROTECT FROM GOVERNMENT LABELING A NON PROFIT A “TERRORIST” ORGANIZATION AND TERMINATING CONTRACTS

Fair Contracting with Nonprofit Organizations

With NPW’s (NON PROFIT WORKERS)advocacy, S.4877-A (Mayer) / A.2740-B (Paulin), had passed both the New York State Senate and Assembly. This legislation addressed serious issues related to nonprofit contracting with state agencies, including late procurement and payment and government accountability in the contracting process.

Governor Hochul reviewed the bills, and vetoed signing them into law. Please find the veto message HERE.

While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, it was still a win as the legislation passed the Assembly for the first time. We are committed to working with all parties to determine how to improve the process and will keep you updated on further action.

Our sincere gratitude to Senator Mayer and Assemblymember Paulin for championing this legislation, their team members for the considerable time and effort made interfacing with NPW and our lobbyist Deanne Braveman from Mercury, and for the support of the Westchester Assembly and Senate delegations to Westchester.