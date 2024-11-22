NOVEMBER 22—-EMPIRE TRAIN SERVICE RESTORED IN NEW YORK STATE: HOCHUL ANNOUNCES

Hits: 25

THE EMPIRE STATE EXPRESS ROLLING AGAIN

Railroad Agrees To Restore Trains and Add Additional Cars to Empire Service Following Governor’s Letter

Governor Kathy Hochul, Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation today announced a restoration of Amtrak’s Empire Service that will aid passengers during the upcoming holiday and winter travel seasons. Following a letter sent by Governor Hochul and others earlier this month urging Amtrak to take action, the railroad — in consultation with the New York State Department of Transportation — has agreed to restore nearly all of the trains that had been temporarily suspended in previously announced service modifications. Additionally, Amtrak has agreed to add additional cars to other Empire Service trains in order to further mitigate the disruption to passengers.

“Ensuring access to reliable train travel throughout this key corridor is critical to riders who utilize the service and to communities who benefit from the economic activity they generate,” Governor Hochul said. “These service restorations are a huge victory for passengers who depend on the Empire Service, and I thank Amtrak for working with us to ensure that we minimize to the fullest extent possible the schedule disruptions caused by the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project.”