NOVEMBER 15–WESTCHESTER COUNTY IN 100% DROUGHT CONDITIONS. WATER CONSERVATION URGED

THE COUNTY NEEDS WATER OCTOBER WAS THE DRIEST MONTH ON RECORD AND NOVEMBER CONTINUES 100% OF THE COUNTY IN DROUGHT

WESTCHESTER COUNTY URGES RESIDENTS TO CONSERVE WATER AS DROUGHT WATCH CONTINUES

NEW YORK CITY ISSUED A DROUGHT WATCH THAT AFFECTS WESTCHESTER COUNTY WATER SUPPLIES. AS PART OF THE DROUGHT WATCH, WESTCHESTER COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE ASKED BY THE COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES TO PRACTICE WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES. EMERGENCY.

TO SUPPORT WATER CONSERVATION, THE COUNTY RECOMMENDS THAT RESIDENTS:

LIMIT LAWN AND GARDEN WATERING TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING HOURS TO MINIMIZE EVAPORATION

CHECK AND FIX LEAKS IN PLUMBING, FAUCETS, AND HOSES

RUN DISHWASHERS AND LAUNDRY MACHINES ONLY WITH FULL LOADS

AVOID WASHING VEHICLES OR HOSING DOWN SIDEWALKS

RESIDENTS CAN VISIT THE FOLLOWING SITES FOR DROUGHT CONSERVATION MEASURES:

WATER SAVING TIPS – DEP

WATERSENSE | US EPA