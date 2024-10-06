Professor Rolandi on The Electoral College and Election Forecast– A Lecture at Larchmont Today 4 PM

A Pre-Election Program with the Friends – The Electoral College with Professor Stephen Rolandi plus His Election Forecast with 30 Days to Go

Sunday, October 6th at 4:00pm

in The Village Center

Reception at 3:30pm

Please join the FRIENDS for a timely conversation about a crucial determinant of the Presidential election: The Electoral College with Pace and CUNY professor Stephen Rolandi.

An expert in public policy and public finance, Professor Rolandi will discuss the history of the Electoral College and examine the various proposals advanced for its reform or abolition.

He will also offer a forecast of the likely results of this year’s Presidential and Congressional elections!

Sponsored by The Friends of the Larchmont Public Library