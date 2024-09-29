OKTOBERFEST IS COMING TO WHITE PLAINS

Hits: 46



White Plains OktoberFest

Sunday, October 13, 2024

1PM – 6PM

White Plains, N.Y. (October 27th, 2024) – OktoberFest is back! Westchester residents are invited to don their Lederhosen and Dirndls and join thousands of locals and visitors in downtown White Plains to celebrate the return of White Plains OktoberFest on October 13th!

On Sunday, October 13th, Downtown White Plains will transform into a little slice of Germany for Westchester’s most authentic OktoberFest. Held outdoors on Mamaroneck Ave. between East Post Rd. and Maple Ave., this tented event features live music, exciting competitions, and family-friendly activities—rain or shine.

Attendees, 21 and older, can enjoy a selection of six beers on tap, including Paulaner, Stella, Big Wave, Captain Lawrence Autumn Blaze, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, and Heineken, with White Plains’ own Wolf & Warrior also available. Food will be available from Walter’s Hot Dogs and Sundance Kitchen with seasonal bites. Participating establishments include Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird Kitchen and Bar, Hudson Grille, Lazy Boy Saloon, Lilly’s, Ron Blacks Beer Hall, Wolf & Warrior, Sundance Kitchen, and Walter’s Hot Dogs.

Entertainment includes:

Live music with Melina & the Oompahs sponsored by our entertainment sponsor, Jägermeister! The band puts on a high-energy Oktoberfest performance with music ranging from traditional German Oompah to top hits from the ’50s to today’s favorites. Melina grew up in Germany and currently resides in New York City. Her performance pays tribute to the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, where she has performed, as well as other Oktoberfest celebrations such as Central Park Oktoberfest and Oktoberfest at Hudson Yards.

DJ playing a mix of American and German hits throughout the afternoon

Fun German-themed competitions like Stein-holding, alpine horn-blowing, and the Frankfurter toss

A variety of life-sized yard games (Connect four, cornhole, etc.)

Picnic tables for chatting with friends

Family-friendly hours early in the festival, featuring chaperoned activities like face painting, hands-on crafts, and a balloon artist

“OktoberFest is one of our most beloved public events,” stated Jennifer Furioli, Executive Director. “Our secret sauce is one of our key team members, Jennifer Tillerson, who hails from Germany herself and has continued to make this event more authentic every year. This is a great way to connect with neighbors and engage with our businesses on one of our downtown’s most dynamic blocks.”

To continue the German spirit, there will once again be pre-and p(r)ost-OktoberFest celebrations from October 1 -24 at our participating restaurants on Mamaroneck Ave. Attendees 21+ will enjoy themed food, beer, happy hour, and Jägermeister specials along with OktoberFest-themed trivia nights, bingo, and Karaoke. Gifts and swag will be available, courtesy of this year’s entertainment sponsor Jägermeister.

Limited advance wristbands are available for $11 online. Day-of wristbands will be sold for $15 at the East Post Road and Maple Avenue entrances. Wristband purchases are credit/debit only. All outside beer purchases are cash-only, and proof of age is required to obtain a wristband.

Attendees are expected to act responsibly and within the law at the event. Complimentary safe rides will be offered from 6:30 PM to 2:30 AM, courtesy of Dana Distributors.

This event is sponsored by the Cappelli Organization, Jägermeister, Heineken, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Captain Lawrence Autumn Blaze, Kona Big Wave, Stella, and Paulaner.

For more information and wristbands visit www.wpbid.com/oktoberfest