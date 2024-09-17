SEPT 17–White Plains Library Announces New Director.

Hits: 42

WPCNR MARTINE AVENUE JOURNAL. From the White Plains Public Library. September 17, 2024:

The White Plains Library announced today that Laura Eckley has accepted the position of Director of the White Plains Public Library effective October 28.

Ms. Eckley comes to White Plains from Larchmont Public Library where she has served as Director since 2012. While there, she supervised a major renovation of the Library. Prior to that, she was the Director of the Bronxville Public Library (2009-2012) and Head of Children’s Services there (2003-2009).

She received her MLIS from the Palmer School of Library and Information Science at Long Island University in 1999 and a certificate from the Harvard University, Graduate School of Design, Executive Program on The Future of Library Design in 2014.

She holds professional memberships in the American Library Association, New York Library Association, Westchester Library Association and the Westchester County Public Library Director Association, She was honored with the New York Times Librarian Award in 2004.

Ms. Eckley resides in Bronxville, New York and in her spare time enjoys crossword puzzles, needlepoint and of course, reading. Join me us in welcoming her to the White Plains Public Library.

Ms. Eckley follows Brian Kenny who retired this summer.